PTPP completes construction of Pidekso dam faster than target





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP) has completed construction of the Pidekso Dam Project located in Wonogiri Regency, Central Java. The project was officially inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who was symbolically marked by a procession of pressing the siren button and signing an inscription. During the inauguration, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimoeljono, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Regent by Wonogiri Joko Sutopo, CEO of PTPP Novel Arsyad and Director of Infrastructure Operations Yul Ari Pramuraharjo. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Pidekso Dam site in Central Java on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The Pidekso dam, owned by the PUPR ministry, has a contract value of IDR 739 billion. Construction began in 2014 and could be completed 12 months earlier than target. President Joko Widodo stressed that if the Indonesian people want to achieve food independence, food sovereignty and food security, then reservoirs are key. “The reservoir is the key, the water is the key. Therefore, we are building reservoirs in all the provinces of our country,” President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday (12/29/2021). Meanwhile, Novel hopes that the presence of the Pidekso Dam can have a positive impact on the people of Central Java Province, especially those in the Wonogiri Regency. With the construction of the Pidekso Dam, it can also add value as a nautical tourism area which can be enjoyed by local tourists. Especially the people who live around the dam. “PT PP Tbk is proud to be able to complete the construction of the dam project with the best quality and for the benefit of the Indonesian people. Not only that, the construction of the Pidekso dam and its facilities can be completed 12 months earlier than the target, says novel. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

President Joko Widodo accompanied by the governor of DIY and the minister of PUPR inaugurated the Kamijaro dam in Kulon Progo. This dam will be able to irrigate thousands of hectares of rice fields and become a new tourist attraction.

