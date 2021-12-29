The center will bear the financial burden of the development of Reko Diq: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at an event in this undated photo. The APP / FileCentre will bear the financial burden on behalf of Balochistan, according to Prime Minister Imran. The prime minister said it was a step to help usher in an era of prosperity for Balochistan. CM Balochistan thanks the Prime Minister for carrying the financial burden of Reko Diq.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the federal government would bear the financial burden of developing the Reko Diq copper and gold mining project in Balochistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the decision to bear the financial burden on behalf of the government of Balochistan was taken in accordance with the vision of the Center for the Recovery of Small Provinces.

The Premier added that this measure would help usher in an era of prosperity for the people and the province.

In a statement released after the Prime Minister’s announcement, Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo welcomed the developments and thanked the Prime Minister.

The prime minister’s announcement comes after CM Balochistan dismissed claims by opposition parties that the provincial government signed a “secret deal” on the copper and gold mining project.

The chief minister, speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the first parking lot in Quetta, said lawmakers in the Balochistan Assembly had been given a closed-door briefing on the matter and that if there was a new deal, the rights of the province would be defended.

Bizenjo asserted that nothing was being hidden from lawmakers, as he noted that after Pakistan lost the Reko Diq case to the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), heavy fines were imposed. imposed on the Federal and Balochistani governments.

The chief minister was referring to a session of the Balochistan assembly, held on Monday, to give a closed-door briefing to lawmakers from both treasury and opposition benches, Dawn reported.

Speaking after the session, a government spokesperson for Balochistan said, “Provincial lawmakers have also been briefed on verdicts issued by international institutions on Reko Diq and the progress of their implementation.

The session was called after a joint resolution passed in the last session demanded that a closed-door briefing be given to members of the Balochistan Assembly on the Reko Diq deal.

The resolution says the federation cannot negotiate a deal on Reko Dik after the 18th Amendment.

Pakistan lost the Reko Diq case at ICSID in 2019 against Australian firm Tethyan Copper Company Pty Limited (TCC), which sued the country at ICSID on the basis of the 1998 Pakistan-Australia Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). .

