Preservation, development of good neighborly relations – priority of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy





BAKOU, Azerbaijan, December 29 By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend: Preserving and developing good neighborly relations based on mutual interests is the priority of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its statement summarizing the results of 2021, Trend reports. According to the statement, at the end of the year, contacts continued at the highest level with countries such as Turkey, Russia, Iran, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, in many cases specific projects have been implemented. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan (June 15-16 and October 26, 2021), including the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], and the signing of the Declaration of Shusha were important events of the year, the statement said. In addition, meetings of prime ministers, speakers of parliament, foreign ministers, defense ministers and other government officials of the two countries were held. Three trilateral meetings were held with the participation of the president. of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia on January 11, 2021 in Moscow and on November 26, 2021 in Sochi. At the end of the year, Azerbaijan received the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Affairs Foreign Affairs of Russia. Meetings of the Joint Azerbaijani-Russian Commission on Demarcation and The 19th meeting of the State Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation has taken place, “the statement added. In addition, according to the statement, efforts have been made to support good neighborly relations with Iran. “The meeting of heads of Azerbaijan and Iran within the framework of the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, which was held on November 27-28 in Ashgabat, contributed to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries . As part of the meeting, “An agreement defining the conditions for the transit of natural gas through Iran has been signed. Meetings of foreign ministers from two countries were held. Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian paid his first official visit to Azerbaijan on December 22, the statement said. Cooperation with Georgia has developed sufficiently broad and stable. Mutual visits by officials of the two countries, including visits by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Defense and Culture Ministers in Georgia, took place. On September 29, the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission with the participation of the Georgian Prime Minister was held in Baku, the statement said. Relations with Kazakhstan continued on the basis of mutual respect and friendship. On June 21, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi visited Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan’s Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov attended the 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which was held on September 9 in Baku, the statement said. In 2021, our relations with Turkmenistan also continued on the basis of mutual respect. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited Turkmenistan and as part of the visit on January 21, 2021, a memorandum of understanding between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkmenistan on exploration, development and the joint development of the hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea has been signed. The meeting of the heads of the two countries in Ashgabat within the framework of the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation has contributed to the development of bilateral relations, the statement added. In 2021, the trilateral cooperation continued. Bothsd The Tripartite Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan was held in Islamabad on January 13, 2021, and the 5th Tripartite Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan – February 23, 2021 in Ankara, ”the ministry statement concluded.

