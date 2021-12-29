Prime Minister’s Visit to UAE Postponed Due to Rise in Omicron Cases | Omicron | Narendra modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, which is expected to take place in the first week of January, has been postponed, sources said.

The visit was postponed amid a spike in Omicron cases. The sources said Prime Minister Modi is due to visit the UAE from Jan.6 on his first overseas visit in the New Year.

India and the United Arab Emirates are in talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and it has been reported that the deal could be announced during the Prime Minister’s visit. It would be India’s first CEPA in the Gulf region.

Foreign ministers from India, Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, a new quadrangle focused on economic and infrastructure issues, are expected to meet on the sidelines of Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The India pavilion at Expo Dubai creates a lot of buzz. Dubai Expo is scheduled to run until March of next year.

The world is seeing rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, particularly in Europe and the United States.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 2,234 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 775 recoveries. India has reported 9,195 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and has reported 781 cases of the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates in August 2015 marked the start of a new comprehensive and strategic partnership between the two countries. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, visited India in February 2016.

He visited India for the second time in January 2017 as the main guest of the Republic Day celebrations. It was during this visit that bilateral relations were upgraded to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Prime Minister Modi visited the United Arab Emirates in February 2018 and delivered the opening speech at the Sixth World Summit of Governments in Dubai, where India was invited as the guest of honor. He made his third and most recent visit to the UAE in August 2019 and was awarded the UAE’s highest honor, the “Order of Zayed” during the visit.

India and the United Arab Emirates are also working to further strengthen their trade ties. India was the UAE’s third largest trading partner in 2019-2020 after China and the United States. For the UAE, India was the second largest trading partner in 2019 with an amount of around US $ 41.43 billion (non-oil trade).

(YEAR)