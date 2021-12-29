PM Modi’s visit to UAE in January 2022 postponed due to Omicron boom in India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been postponed due to the upsurge in Omicron cases in India. The visit was scheduled to take place on January 6, 2022. The visit is likely to be rescheduled now, sources say. Ties between India and the United Arab Emirates have grown stronger since Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates in 2015. In 2016, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, joined traveled to India. He visited India again in January 2017 as the main guest of Redupic Day. At that time, bilateral relations were upgraded to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”. In February 2018, Prime Minister Modi visited the United Arab Emirates for the Sixth World Summit of Governments in Dubai, where India was the guest of honor. The Prime Minister visited again in August 2019 to receive “the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian honor in the United Arab Emirates”. More than 3.3 million Indians working in the United Arab Emirates have played a key role in the cultural and people-to-people bonds between the two nations. Omicron is spreading around the world The Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa, has wreaked havoc around the world, especially in Europe and the United States. COVID-19 cases have also seen an increase due to the rapid spread of Omicron. The United Arab Emirates reported 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday. In India, according to the Wednesday morning update from the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, there are 781 cases of the variant of concern (Omicron) in India. Delhi recorded the highest number of cases (283), followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), Karnataka (34), from Tamil Nadu (34), Haryana (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (6), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2) and a case in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Ladakh respectively. Image: PTI

