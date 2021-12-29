ETF Turkey cannot take a break





A country-specific exchange-traded fund fell on Wednesday as the pound continued to fall despite the government’s attempts to stabilize the currency. the IShares MSCI ETF Turkey (NasdaqGM: TUR) fell 10.7% on Wednesday after rising 21.2% on Monday and falling 13.7% on Friday. The pound has depreciated more than 6% against the US dollar, wiping out some of the currency rebound since last week, after the Turkish government guaranteed yields on some pound bank deposit accounts at a similar rate to that of foreign currencies in order to support the local currency. , the the Wall Street newspaper reports. The plan was implemented in an attempt to support a steep drop in the pound this year. Some analysts initially believed the program, which encourages savers to keep their money in Turkish lira, would fuel an increase in deposits. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said lira deposits increased by £ 23.8 billion, or about $ 2 billion, after the announcement. Economists also believed that the government could also have intervened heavily in the forex markets by buying lire to support the currency. The narrative of what led to last week’s rapid appreciation has now shifted in favor of currency intervention rather than an increase in lira deposits, said Erik Meyersson, senior economist at Swedish bank Handelsbanken , at the WSJ. However, high inflation will be the main obstacle for Turkish citizens to hold the pound again. The Turks sought to convert to dollars, euros and gold instead of lire. Today the pound was depreciating again, and I don’t see any real arguments as to why the pound should stabilize, Meyersson added. Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it would target 5% inflation and allow the exchange rate to be determined by market fundamentals or supply and demand. Meanwhile, investors and economists have warned that they have lost confidence in the capacity of central banks, in part due to political pressure. For more news, information, and strategies, see ETF Trends.

