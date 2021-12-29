Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi encourages government agencies to compete to improve the quality of services

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encouraged government ranks, both central and regional, to compete to improve the quality of public services.

This is what the president expressed during his speech during the virtual delivery of the predicate of high compliance with public service standards, Wednesday (12/29/2021).

Congratulations to the winners of the Public Service Standards Compliance Award. “Take this award as an inspiration to create innovations in public service, compete to improve the quality of service and become more professional,” said the president.

The Head of State also appreciated the Indonesian Mediator who carried out an assessment of compliance with public service standards by improving the exercise of the right of individuals to obtain quality services.

A conformity assessment must be carried out to see the capacities, see the success and see the gaps in the process of developing public service institutions to be more effective, accountable and transparent, he said.

The president also called on ministries, institutions and local governments to take advantage of this activity to implement better public service standards and create an integrated monitoring and evaluation system so that the impact of its implementation can be felt by the community.

It is time for us to create a world class bureaucracy also at all levels, all over Indonesia. We use and develop inclusive digital innovation. We apply digitization to increase efficiency, effectiveness, productivity and accountability. We insist, we minimize irregularities and corrupt behavior in all lines, in all institutions, he concluded.

At the same time, the chairman of the Indonesian ombudsperson Mokhammad Najih said in his speech that the assessment of compliance with public service standards has been carried out since 2015 with the aim of accelerating the improvement of the quality of public services.

“The evaluation is carried out with the aim of improving and perfecting public service policies in order to prevent maladministration,” he said.

Compliance assessments are carried out with ministries and institutions as well as local governments at provincial, district and city levels. The President of the Indonesian Ombudsman explained that the period for collecting conformity assessment data begins from June to October 2021.

Within the framework of the ministry, the products evaluated were 275 products. The results of the assessment of 24 departments on meeting the components of the service standards showed that 70.83 percent or 17 departments were in the high compliance zone or the green zone, 29.17 percent or 7 departments were in the middle compliance zone or the yellow zone, and no departments that fall in the low compliance zone or the red zone.

Then, within the institution’s perimeter, the products evaluated were 109 products. The results of the assessment of 15 establishments on meeting the components of the service standard showed that up to 80% or 12 establishments entered the high compliance zone or the green zone, up to 20% or 3 establishments have entered the medium compliance zone or the yellow zone, and no establishments have entered the yellow zone, the low compliance zone or the red zone.

Meanwhile, under the provincial government, the evaluated products were 151 products. Out of the 34 provinces, the assessment results show that 38.24 percent or 13 provinces are in the green zone or the high compliance predicate, 55.88 percent or 19 provinces are in the yellow zone or the predicate of high compliance. moderate compliance, and 5.88 percent or 2 provinces. in the red zone or low conformance predicate.

Under the city government, the evaluated products were 185 service products. The results of the conformity assessment showed that 34.69% or 34 cities were in the green zone or the high compliance predicate, 62.24% or 61 cities were in the yellow zone with a moderate compliance predicate, and 3.06% or 3 cities were in the red zone or low predicate of compliance.

Finally, under the district government, the evaluated products are 217 service products. The results of the conformity assessment showed that up to 24.76% or 103 districts were in the green zone or a high conformance predicate, up to 54.33% or 226 districts were in the zone yellow with a moderate predicate of conformity and up to 20.91%. or 87 districts were in the red zone or under a predicate of low compliance. (DND / UN)