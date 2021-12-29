Politics
Boris Johnson’s New Years warning as Omicron cases continue to rise
Boris Johnson has warned the nation to be careful with the New Year’s celebration.
He reminded the public how important it is to receive a reminder to make sure you are protected from the virus.
The prime minister said there were 2.4 million eligible double-injected people who had yet to accept the offer of a booster.
READ MORE:Boris Johnson announcement: when will the PM give the next update?
Johnson said “I can’t stress enough” the importance of getting a booster so that I can enjoy the New Year “in a reasonable and prudent way.”
He told reporters: “I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who find themselves in intensive care in our hospitals now are people who are not being boosted.
“I have spoken to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care, who are not boosted.
“If you are not vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to be hospitalized.
“So this is a great thing to do. It is very, very important. Be boosted for yourself and enjoy the New Year with discernment and prudence.”
Boris Johnson urged people to think about the risk to their own health if they fail to get a booster.
He told reporters: “We are looking at the data and what we see is that we definitely have increasing cases, we have a lot of Omicron cases.
“But, on the other hand, we can see the data on the relative smoothness of Omicron. What we can also see is the very, very clear effect of getting those jabs, especially of these boosters – and that’s what makes a huge difference.
“According to some of the surveys I’ve seen, 90% of intensive care patients are people who don’t get boosted. So think about it. Think about the risk you are running to your own health if you fail to get it. a booster. “
Scientists recently warned that the symptoms of the Omicron variant of covid can be mistaken for the common cold.
The variant, which British authorities first became aware of in November, now accounts for 90% of all cases in London.
One symptom that differentiates the variant from the early form of the virus is the tendency to cause a hoarse voice.
The ZOE Symptom Covid study said the top five symptoms of the variant are a runny nose, headache, fatigue (mild or severe), sneezing and a sore throat.
Symptoms of the initial form of the Covid-19 virus are also present such as cough, fever, and loss of smell or taste.
Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here
Sources
2/ https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnsons-new-year-warning-22593842
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]