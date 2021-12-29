Boris Johnson’s New Years warning as Omicron cases continue to rise

Boris Johnson has warned the nation to be careful with the New Year’s celebration.

He reminded the public how important it is to receive a reminder to make sure you are protected from the virus.

The prime minister said there were 2.4 million eligible double-injected people who had yet to accept the offer of a booster.

Johnson said “I can’t stress enough” the importance of getting a booster so that I can enjoy the New Year “in a reasonable and prudent way.”

He told reporters: “I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who find themselves in intensive care in our hospitals now are people who are not being boosted.

“I have spoken to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care, who are not boosted.

“If you are not vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to be hospitalized.

“So this is a great thing to do. It is very, very important. Be boosted for yourself and enjoy the New Year with discernment and prudence.”

Boris Johnson urged people to think about the risk to their own health if they fail to get a booster.

He told reporters: “We are looking at the data and what we see is that we definitely have increasing cases, we have a lot of Omicron cases.

“But, on the other hand, we can see the data on the relative smoothness of Omicron. What we can also see is the very, very clear effect of getting those jabs, especially of these boosters – and that’s what makes a huge difference.

“According to some of the surveys I’ve seen, 90% of intensive care patients are people who don’t get boosted. So think about it. Think about the risk you are running to your own health if you fail to get it. a booster. “

Scientists recently warned that the symptoms of the Omicron variant of covid can be mistaken for the common cold.

The variant, which British authorities first became aware of in November, now accounts for 90% of all cases in London.

One symptom that differentiates the variant from the early form of the virus is the tendency to cause a hoarse voice.

The ZOE Symptom Covid study said the top five symptoms of the variant are a runny nose, headache, fatigue (mild or severe), sneezing and a sore throat.

Symptoms of the initial form of the Covid-19 virus are also present such as cough, fever, and loss of smell or taste.

