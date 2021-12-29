The president mandates Wamensos, Risma: Too bad the money





Jakarta, Gatra.com – Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini, said that the mandate of Deputy Minister of Social Affairs was the will of President Joko Widodo. In fact, Risma doesn’t want the ministry she runs to be too big. Risma’s wish that the Ministry of Social Affairs did not have a large bureaucratic structure, she did so by reducing the number of step 1 from 7 to 5. However, since the mandate of the Wamensos came directly from the President, Risma also handed over all decisions to the President. “Because fat people tend to be inefficient and waste their budget. For me, my institution will not reduce it, from 7 to 5. Because if it is too big it is not efficient, it is pity the money, “said Risma met at the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture, Jakarta, Thursday (12/29). Risma also rejected the idea that taking the post of Deputy Minister of Social Affairs was a more political step. Because according to Risma, the rules governing the existence of a Wamen post actually already exist in the standards at the PANRB ministry. “No that’s not what I want [Adanya Wamensos]. So at that point I suggested that there wasn’t, but in Menpan’s standards it turned out there was. So it’s up to the president to decide whether he wants to fill his post or not. It is the authority of the president, ”he said. As previously known, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs, which was signed by Jokowi on December 14, 2021. The mandate for the post of Deputy Minister of Social Affairs is also specified in the regulations. Although so far the President has not determined who will occupy the post of Deputy Minister. Reporter: Ucha Julistian



Publisher: Bernadetta Febriana

