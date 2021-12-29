You react to Boris Johnson’s decision not to introduce any more Covid rules before NYE





Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided this week that there would be no more stringent restrictions introduced before New Years Eve. With many uncertainties over the announcement following the increase in the number of cases, thanks to Omicron’s transmissibility rates, there were fears of a limitation in household mixing, the opening of rooms or even a possible foreclosure. But the Prime Minister has made the decision to keep it as it is – for now. Read the latest news from Coventry here However, the hospitality industry is still affected by the increase in positive cases with Nightclub 147, formerly known as Scholars, stating that their New Years event will no longer take place “due to issues beyond our control.” . We asked CoventryLive readers about our Facebook page: “Do you agree with Boris Johnson’s decision not to introduce more Covid rules for the New Year? ” Here is some of what you had to say: Ryan Marsh said: “Yes. No restrictions are needed. Let’s go on with our lives without living in the constant fear of being locked in again.” Shaun Callaghan commented, “Yes. And let’s hope they don’t turn around next week.” Tracey King added: “Yeah, we can’t keep locking ourselves in, we’ve got to live with that like everything we do,” while Pat O’Brien echoed, “We’ve had our jabs, live our lives. . “ Richard Foster agreed: “Yes. Full support.” Almost everyone who commented was behind the current action plan, although a more philosophical point of view was added by Terry Johnston, who wrote: “Well, in the last two weeks of January. The waiting lists will grow longer, due to the time of year. , by how much depends on the PM bet. “Hospitalizations expected to increase at this time of year, with added covid cases. The bet is won. “Unexpected admissions of high covid hospitalizations, the bet failed.” Positive Covid cases in Coventry are currently the highest they have ever been as the Omicron variant spreads. The Prime Minister said today that 90% of Covid patients in some intensive care units are unstimulated, urging people to receive their booster shots as soon as possible. Keep up to date with the latest news with our email alerts delivered straight to your inbox. Register here.

