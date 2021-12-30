Will Trump’s vaccine plea make a difference?





What is happening

On two occasions in the past few days, former President Donald Trump has strongly supported coronavirus vaccines, surprising political analysts who have grown accustomed to his relative silence on the issue and angering some of his anti-vaccine supporters .

The first approval came last Sunday, when Trump revealed in an interview with former Fox News host Bill OReilly that he had received his recall, a statement that drew boos from a small number of members of the public. Days later, Trump was even more forceful in his pro-vaccine statements while addressing conservative expert Candace Owens.

The vaccine is one of humanity’s greatest achievements, he said. He also pushed back when Owens questioned the real protection of vaccines. The vaccine worked. But some people don’t take it. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine.

Trump, who fell ill with COVID-19 after playing down the pandemic for months, has reportedly put great pressure on scientists to complete vaccine development at a record pace. But he encouraged his supporters to get them far less than many health experts would like. He was quietly vaccinated while still president, a fact that was not revealed until months after leaving office. As a private citizen, he had only made a handful of pro-vaccine statements before his recent comments, and he had previously called the boosters a lucrative operation by drug companies. His latest comments came with the caveat that he is 100% AGAINST warrants. He’s also used to promoting conspiracies linking vaccines to autism.

Why is there a debate

Trump’s sudden adoption of a vaccine raised two major points of debate. The first and most important is whether his statements will persuade Republican voters to get vaccinated. The second is whether they will have a political impact.

The story continues

President Biden praised Trump’s comments, calling his support for boosters one of the few things he and I agree on. Some analysts and health experts believe Trump’s approval could make a measurable difference in vaccination rates among the GOP base, who are much less likely to be vaccinated than Democrats. Dr Anthony Fauci, on the other hand, said Trump’s comments come too late after poisoning the well early on by widening the political divide on COVID. This view is reinforced by a recent poll, in which nearly half of unvaccinated Americans said nothing could change their mind about the shots.

As for the political impact, some analysts are seeing signs that Trump’s pro-vaccine stance could hurt his support among groups that have historically been his strongest supporters. Some of the biggest names in far-right media, including conspiratorial radio host Alex Jones, have lashed out at Trump in response to his comments.

But a number of pollsters have suggested that speaking out in favor of vaccines is in fact wise political play on Trump’s part. They point out that although Republicans represent a disproportionate share of the unvaccinated, the majority of GOP voters got the hang of it. The most intense anti-vaccine sentiments may be held only by a smaller wing of the party, and not by the larger base, they argue.

And after

It will not be clear for some time whether Trump’s statements have persuaded a significant portion of his supporters to get the vaccine. It also remains to be seen whether Trump will continue to promote vaccines in the future, or if he will resume primarily avoiding the topic in the future.

Perspectives

Trump and Biden working in tandem is big win for vaccination campaign

President Biden hopefully acknowledges that his rhetoric about an unvaccinated winter of death is far less convincing to Republican voters than anything the former president might say about vaccine safety and effectiveness. Consciously or not, Biden and Trump played a pivotal role in making this happen. Bethany Mandel, Deseret News

Trump has more power to influence GOP voters than anyone else

He might not be championing vaccines for the right reasons, but given he’s arguably the most influential person in America when it comes to convincing skeptical establishment conservatives to get the hang of it, the consequences are beneficial for our country. Zeeshan Aleem, MSNBC

Even Trump can’t change vaccine skeptics

It’s a different and obviously selfish angle of rhetoric, but if he gets people vaccinated, who can complain? The problem is, even a direct, robust call from Trump to get his base vaccinated probably wouldn’t change much. Philip Bump, Washington Post

Trump has already done too much to undermine vaccine rollout

This is what Trump should have done from the start. If he had been willing to receive his initial vaccines publicly, or if he had spent 2021 urging Republicans to do the same, it is possible that many lives were saved. Would Fox News have done so much work to cast doubt on vaccines if Trump had argued louder and louder in their favor? Unlikely. Joël Mathis, The week

Trump will need to launch sustained pro-vaccine campaign to make a difference

Covid vaccines are as Trumpian as medicine can be! This would be the perfect time for an official campaign led by … hm, what about Trump? Such a message would land with a boost among the unvaccinated. A Trump-led ad campaign could persuade a few million of his supporters that the vaccine was a universal drug, not a private label Joes tonic. Jack Shafer, Politics

Promoting vaccines is both the right thing to do and a smart political tactic

72.5% of adults have been fully immunized against the disease. Most people believe that vaccines are an extremely useful, if not foolproof, way to mitigate the consequences of the continued existence of Covid. Getting on the other side of a 7030 problem is never politically wise, even if it is a moral necessity. In this case, political incentives align with moral imperatives. Isaac Schorr, National Review

Trump may have irrevocably hurt his support among the far right

For much of his presidency, it seemed like American populism was what Trump was doing. As recently as this year, it was forgivable to ask if the movement could exist without him. It is now clear that he can exist by actively challenging him to him. It has a substance and a dynamic independent of any leadership. Janan Ganesh, Financial Times

Is there a subject you would like to see covered in The 360? Send your suggestions to [email protected]

Photographic illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Getty images (2)

