



The Economist warned Americans of the threat to democracy in the United States in their coverage of the January 2022 issue. The last cover of the news release was titled “Walk Away: The Republican Party and Democracy Which accuses Republicans of undermining democracy in the United States. “Americans fear that their democracy is threatened. Renewal will not take place as long as Donald Trump remains the Republican leader. But the party can change,” The Economist wrote in a tweet promoting the article. In one of their emailed newsletters, the post continued to promote the story with the sponsorship of Huawei. Huawei is a Chinese tech giant that has been associated with mass surveillance campaigns by the Chinese Communist Party. FACEBOOK FACT CHECK GROUP HAS ADMITTED IT HAS A WRONG ARTICLE CRITICALLY THE SCHOOL MASK STUDY Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi was the first to note Huawei’s sponsorship of The Economist newsletter. “Foolish for @TheEconomist to lecture Americans about democracy in an email sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party’s @Huawei spy technology,” Foldi tweeted. “China is using @Huaweias as a key part of its brutal Uyghur crackdown.” The Biden administration labeled Huawei on December 15 as a “national security threat” for its entanglement with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). An investigation linked the company to mass surveillance campaigns after several documents were leaked to the Washington Post, which proved more extensive ties to the CCP than initially thought. The National Security Council has since viewed Huawei as a national security risk. “I have no comment on the details of this report, but President Biden and the administration continue to believe Huawei is a threat to national security,” a National Security Council spokesperson told Fox. . “This is why he remains on the list of entities and why this administration designated him under OE 14032 to operate in defense and related [material] and / or the technology sectors monitoring the economy of the PRC. “ FOX NEWS DOMINATES HEAVY Q4 IN NEWS, EXCEEDING CNN AND MSNBC COMBINED IN KEY CATEGORIES CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Huawei has denied the links raised by the investigation, but many countries, including the United States, have continued to ban or limit trade in Huawei products to mitigate security threats. President Bidens’ administration was also criticized in September for authorizing the release of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou after her arrest on charges of fraud. In December, Bidens’ candidate for the Department of Commerce (DOC) Thea Kendler also signed an agreement who cleared Wanzhou of all charges.

