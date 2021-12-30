Joe Rogan thinks Michelle Obama can beat Donald Trump in 2024 presidential election





LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 10: Joe Rogan introduces the fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

When he’s not giving medical advice to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or UFC president Dana White, podcast host Joe Rogan is making political predictions for 2024. Rogan said in the edition of the Christmas Eve from her Joe Rogan podcast that if Michelle Obama runs for the presidential nomination, she will win against former President Donald Trump.

From Newsweek:

During an episode of TheJoe Rogan Experience released on Christmas Eve, Rogan said: I really believe if Michelle Obama shows up, she wins.

She’s smart, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president we’ve had in our lifetime as a representative of smart, articulate people. She could win, the podcaster said of Obama.

But Rogan also gave some advice.

Rogan said the only thing standing in the way of a potential victory for the former first lady would be if she adheres to some of these policies that destroy business in America, that scare people.

If somehow she was supporting or showing support for blockages and warrants and all this madness going on, he explained.

The United States has never had a lockdown. We’ve had spot closures in places, but we’ve never done what places like New Zealand, Australia, and Italy have done. We walked into a Trader Joes one by one and worked more from home, but that’s about it. Many infections and deaths from COVID-19 would scare people off, but policies to curb the spread would keep businesses open and stop the more than 1,000 a day death toll we currently face. And note that they wouldn’t be forever. I’m sure if Michelle Obama was a presidential candidate, she would spell it out in detail. But, it is up to us, as individuals and communities, to decide whether we need to make small sacrifices now to live in a better future.

A final kickoff from the jock podcast was a reference to Obama and Trump’s running mate:

Rogan joked that Obama could even team up with Vice President Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket for a double dose of diversity, adding that Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could also form a super team against the pair. democrat.

They must be a great team. It’s the only way to win, Rogan said on his show.

Despite this WWE Presidential Dream Match scenario, this is unlikely to happen. There is no way that the egos of Trump and Desantis can coexist together. In addition, former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett told The Hill last year that she would never run for office. So, it will be for those to dream.

