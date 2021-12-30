Politics
Dollar DXY index retreats, Covid-19 and US data on the radar
The DXY Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of stronger currencies, fell today. Demand for the security of the US currency was weak even amid a record number of Covid-19 cases in several countries, with a modest one-day agenda and lower than expected numbers in the United States.
In New York City in the late afternoon, the dollar climbed to 114.98 yen, the euro to $ 1.1346 and the pound to $ 1.3487. The DXY closed at 95.929 points, down 0.28%.
The DXY index posted gains earlier today, under pressure from the pound and the euro, amid news of the microscopic version of Covid-19 in Europe. However, later the tide turned. However, in the middle of the end of year break, there is a slight turnaround in the weekly markets.
On the program of indicators, pending real estate sales in the United States fell by 2.2% in November compared to October, against growth of 0.8% expected by analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journal.
Against other currencies, the dollar rose to 12.6503 liters versus 11.8249 liters yesterday afternoon. Turkey’s currency remains under pressure even after local British Columbia reaffirmed its commitment to target inflation today. Investors are cautious with the country amid pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cut central bank interest rates even as inflation is already around 20% per year.
