Joe Rogan says Michelle Obama could beat Donald Trump

Well, it looks like Joe Rogan created a political storm by predicting that former First Lady Michelle Obama could beat former President Donald Trump in an election. And for the controversial radio show host, this is a big change that has confused Democrats and Republicans.

Trump has been taking steps for months that indicate he will campaign again for the 2024 election, so it’s no surprise, but adding Michelle’s name into the mix is ​​somewhat shocking. “She’s awesome, she’s articulate, she’s smart, she’s the best president’s wife we’ve ever had in our lifetime… she can win,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. The only way he thinks she could lose is if she “shows any kind of support for the blocks and the warrants and all this madness going on.”

Rogan even joked that Trump should form a “super team” with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to beat Michelle, who he suggested teaming up with Vice President Kamala Harris for a “double dose of diversity.” There’s a lot to unpack here since Rogan’s predictions are quite broad. Former President Barack Obama has revealed how difficult life in the White House is for their marriage. “There were nights when, lying next to Michelle in the dark, I thought of those days when everything between us seemed lighter, her smile was more constant and our love less cluttered,” he wrote in his memoirs, A Promised Land. , via People. “And my heart suddenly clenched at the thought that those days might not return.” Michelle is unlikely to ever return to the White House in an official capacity, as their personal lives are now out of the spotlight.

As for Trump, his electoral base is shrinking because of his support for COVID-19 vaccines and recalls and he has these pesky lawsuits hanging over him. At some point, he will have to face his legal issues. So Michelle probably wants his name out of the 2024 election talk – and Trump doesn’t want to hear that a member of the Obama family could beat him. Rogan should know that this only fuels the fire.

