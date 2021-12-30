KPK continues to improve as directed by President Jokowi





JAKARTA – The Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, said his institution will continue to improve and make many inroads in the eradication of corruption as directed by President Joko Widodo . According to the directives of President Joko Widodo, the KPK always continues to improve, making many new breakthroughs in line with the current situation and situation in the country so that dealing with corruption no longer causes life-disrupting noise. social. the economic ecosystem of the nation and the state, “Firli said as quoted by Antara on Wednesday (December 29th). This was conveyed when he gave a speech at the KPK Day of Service for the country event “Transformation and Contribution to the Country”. Firli said that with more fundamental methods and more fundamental and comprehensive efforts, the people could benefit from the goal of eradicating corruption. According to him, the “asset recovery” approach, state non-tax revenue (PNBP) and the mitigation of corrupt behavior are other main measures that the KPK will also take to fight corruption. In addition, Firli said the synergy between law enforcement agencies in the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) case has also continued in applying money laundering charges through the law. on Money Laundering (TPPU) and by opening cooperation with other countries in the prosecution of corrupt assets. In addition, continued Firli, community support for efforts to eradicate corruption continues to be used to instill an anti-corruption culture from an early age, which is an important part of eradicating corruption. so that an anti-corruption mentality is built and formed in each individual. . “Looking at the handling of past corruption, we intend to always make breakthroughs and new innovations that are ‘sustainable’ in the transition to a future corruption-free Indonesia,” said Firli. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></a> Firli also said that during the fight against corruption, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) realized early on that there were many public expectations, especially for some cases. who were in the public spotlight. “However, the KPK cannot act on the basis of public opinion, since we will act or take action on the basis of legal facts and legal procedures, law enforcement should not be carried out in violation. of the law, ”he said. The KPK also looks forward to the support of the community and prays that the KPK will be more professional and independent in carrying out its functions of creating and harmonizing the corruption eradication orchestra for the whole system and of the institution in Indonesia. “Let us welcome 2022 by actively participating in the Corruption Eradication Orchestra led by President Joko Widodo to evolve a new civilization and culture, namely an anti-corruption civilization and culture so that this country can realize the ideals, the dreams and hopes of advanced Indonesia, prosperous Indonesia, prosperous Indonesia, Indonesia is smart, Indonesia is safe and fair for all the nation and people of Indonesia from Sabang to Merauke de Miangas to l ‘Rote Island,’ Firli said.

