No car made in India for PM Modi? Congress condemns purchase of new Mercedes





Congress launched a meteoric attack on the “pace” at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was changing his cars and only buying foreign brands for his cavalcade when the economy was down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Congress on Wednesday (December 29th) launched a meteoric attack on the “rate” at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was changing his cars and only buying foreign brands for his cavalcade at a time when the economy was on the decline due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Congress also considered that Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India project was just a slogan. Picking up the Prime Minister’s description of himself as a fakir (ascetic), Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh pointed out in a caustic tone that every Indian citizen would like to be a fakir like Modi since he flies in a plane from 8,000 crore, get in a 20 crore car and spend 2,000 crore to build a house. A Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard was recently added to the Prime Minister’s cavalcade by the Special Protection Group. The government said, however, that the new car replaced the BMW used by the Prime Minister, as the German manufacturer stopped production of the vehicle. Read also : Modi cancels visit to UAE amid peak in Omicron cases Advertising The SPG security detail also stipulates a six-year period to replace vehicles used for the recipient, government sources have revealed to media. In addition, Modi gave no preference on which cars to use. Vallabh however alleged that the prime minister changed five cars in seven years. Pointing out that over the past two years people have lost their jobs, their wages have gone down, businesses have experienced a downturn. The purchasing power of people has been affected due to the pandemic and we have to think twice before buying a pair of clothes. The RBI also claims that consumer sentiment is depressed, Vallabh added. But, according to Vallabh, there doesn’t appear to be any change in the pace of the Prime Minister’s car change. Why are you buying cars? he asked. The congressional spokesperson said India had seen PMs caring about people and not changing cars every two years. It was Mahindra Scorpio in 2014, BMW 7 Series in 2015, Toyota Land Cruiser in 2017, Jaguar Range Rover Vogue in 2019 and Mercedes Maybach in 2021, he told reporters. Vallabh also poked fun at PM’s constant talk for Make in India. Congress said Modi had not boarded an Indian-made car since 2014, while traveling in a Mahindra Scorpio. PM Modi’s “Vocal for Local”, “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” have all remained mere slogans because the PM does not use a car made in India after the Scorpion.

