Capitol Hill riot committee agrees to let Biden in the White House keep hundreds of Trump-era documents secret they believe could harm national security





Former President Donald Trump.Win McNamee / Getty Images

The Capitol Riot Committee has accepted a request not to search for hundreds of Trump-era documents.

The Biden administration feared that the disclosure of the documents could harm national security.

Trump has failed to get a total block on such posts, but it does mean that some will remain hidden.

The special House committee investigating the Capitol Riot has agreed to suspend efforts to obtain sensitive Trump-era White House documents after the Biden administration said their release could jeopardize national security.

White House Deputy Legal Counsel Jonathan Su wrote in a recently released letter that the committee has agreed to postpone attempts to obtain White House documents from Trump as it investigates the events of January 6, when hundreds of demonstrators stormed the Capitol.

“The select committee agreed to withdraw or postpone its request for the documents,” Su wrote in the letter. It was dated December 16 but was not made public until it was reported by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The postponement came after Biden’s White House worries about the committee’s attempts to obtain documents that could provide information about the actions of former President Donald Trump on January 6.

The committee is considering whether to ask the Justice Department to prosecute Trump for obstructing Congress in connection with the Capitol riot.

Su said in the letter that the Capitol Hill riot committee specifically agreed to postpone its request for “internal White House documents that collect and summarize agency intelligence reports and related material.”

Trump is seeking to block the release of all documents from his administration. He claimed that the executive privilege he had when the recordings were made allowed him to continue to block their publication.

A federal appeals court rejected the argument in September and said executive privilege should not be used to “withhold information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”

The case is now before the Supreme Court.

The Capitol riot committee also agreed to defer its request for certain documents relating to the National Security Council.

Su said Biden recognized that Congress was required to “understand the circumstances that led to the insurgency.”

But, he argued, the documents the committee wanted were irrelevant.

“The documents for which the select committee agreed to withdraw its request do not appear to relate to the White House’s preparations or response to the events of January 6,” he wrote.

