No Democracy Should Participate in the Beijing 2022 Olympics

Ahead of the 2022 Olympics in February, the Chinese Communist Party is leading a campaign to whitewash its image. Building on the ever-growing list of human rights abuses, including the takeover of Hong Kong, the internment of Muslims in Xinjiang, the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai, the Covid cover-up and threats to Taiwanese democracy, the party uses denial, obfuscation and money. The latest campaign pushes the absurd claim that China enjoys democratic government at home while poking fun at the world’s true democracies as undemocratic.

The Communist Party shows no inhibition in spreading lies in this new effort at disinformation. Published last September, a government white paper widely circulated in China affirmed that the Chinese people enjoy a large, complete and genuine democracy. In October, Xi Jinping said the Chinese National People’s Congress guarantees that the people are in control. In other cases, Xi has claimed that when people call, I listen and reject American democracy, saying people go into hibernation after elections and have no way to exercise their right to speak. .

Although laughable, propaganda of this nature is dangerous. The Chinese people have never had free elections; the occasional village election, held for the West to see, is a farce, and the National People’s Congress is made up entirely of hand-picked party officials. The subject of democracy has been banned from kindergarten to college classes since 2013. Those who even suggest other systems of government can expect to die in prison (like Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo) or be killed instantly (as were democracy activists in Tiananmen Square in 1989).

The Chinese people live under the lockdown of information. But even Americans are caught in an information vacuum. Foreign journalists in China are under intense pressure to speak cautiously about the country, and the US media often take the regime at its word.

There are countless examples of the cold brutality of this regime. Human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang disappeared in 2015 during a nationwide crackdown on lawyers and activists. Mr. Wang’s wife, Li Wenzu, went through all available legal channels to locate her husband, only to face harassment and house arrest. She shaved her head in public (the Chinese words for hair and loi are both pronounced fa), but it wasn’t until 2019, after more than four years, that she learned that Mr. Wang had been transferred to a prison in Shandong (the one in which I was detained). Desperate to make contact, Ms. Li gathered some friends to call Mr. Wang’s name from outside the prison, hoping that he could hear their voices. As a result, she was evicted from her home.

Activist Guo Feixiong has been imprisoned and tortured several times since 2005 for his work to fight corruption and promote democracy. His wife was able to leave China with their children, but has since been diagnosed with advanced cancer. Mr. Guos’ passport was confiscated at the airport a few months ago on his way to see her. After Mr. Guo wrote an open letter to Premier Li Keqiang asking for help, he learned that he would be arrested. He tried to go into hiding, but the state’s high-tech surveillance system located him and he disappeared on December 5.

Zhang Zhan, a young lawyer, quit her job to travel to Wuhan to report on the Covid epidemic and life in lockdown. The Communist Party’s response was to lock her up, torture her, and force her to stand a mock trial. Ms. Zhang has been on a hunger strike since May 4. Her family looked for all means to free her, to no avail. In all likelihood, she is near death.

This is what it means when people call in China. After my own seven-year persecution for exposing the abuses of the one-child policy, these cases fill me with grief and anger, intensified by the campaigns to paint the horrific wrongs of the Chinese Communist Party. Whether the West is not sure of the truth about life in China or is not clear about the party’s intentions or worse, whether it is willing to accept money for ignoring democratic values ​​is more frustrating than the words cannot describe it.

Democracy can sometimes seem unsightly, messy, or mundane. It is not always public or on display. But make no mistake: an authoritarian dictatorship is a nightmare you never wake up from. The Olympic Games were programmed under the orchestration of a genocidal regime. Can a self-respecting democratic nation agree to attend?

Mr. Chen is a distinguished fellow of the Center for Human Rights at the Catholic University of America and author of The Barefoot Lawyer: A Blind Mans Fight for Justice and Freedom in China.