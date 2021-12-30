Imamolu’s only wish is a little grievance

The US dollar, which appreciated against the Turkish lira, began to decline at the same rate after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new economic package last week.

When the pessimistic atmosphere surrounding the economic situation suddenly dissipated, the opposition, which based its demand for early elections on the rising dollar, sought a new agenda. The first attempt came from Istanbul’s metropolitan mayor Ekrem Imamolu, whose name was among the 2023 presidential candidates. Imamolu made harsh statements after Interior Ministry inspectors announced an investigation had was opened to municipal staff with suspected links to the PKK terrorist organization. He claimed he was the main target and that the ministry was trying to appoint an administrator for the municipality, citing the government’s investigation into suspected terrorism-related personnel.

While his spokesperson sent dramatic messages such as “The president is entrusted to the people”, Imamolu visited the capital Ankara with other mayors of the CHP. He visited Antkabir, where Ataturk’s tomb is located.

However, it was he who called the police and prosecutors to duty, saying, “Why is the Home Secretary still waiting? in the face of allegations that there were people linked to terrorism in the municipality for a long time.

Moreover, the government’s statements make Imamolu’s overreaction even more suspect. Finally, the vice-chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Numan Kurtulmu, also made clear the framework of the investigation: Here, there is no question of an open investigation against the mayor. or the metropolitan municipality. It is said that some names suspected to be affiliated with terrorist organizations working in the metropolitan municipality or their companies have been identified. And an investigation, an inspection will be done on these names.

So what is Imamolu looking for, when there is no accusation that he is linked to terrorism?

Of course, a grievance that would pave the way for him to be a presidential candidate wouldn’t be bad! Because the main president of the opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kldarolu, has closed all the doors concerning the candidacy of Imamolu, who did not hide his enthusiasm.

The municipal elections will be held a year after the presidential elections of 2023. This time, Kldarolu, who seems to have mustered the courage to challenge Erdoan directly in the vote, apologizes to the other candidates. He says Imamolu’s candidacy would mean leaving Istanbul, which they barely won 25 years later, with the AK party majority in city council.

Indeed, Kldarolu had warned for the last time the mayors, whose names were among the presidential candidates. He asked them to end their tours around the country, which resemble election campaigns, and deal with the problems of the city they ruled.

It appears that Imamolu wants to circumvent the campaign ban imposed by the president by launching an investigation in the municipality which does not concern him. He tries to create a certain perception: “I am under attack, I must speak.

He is also right. In 2023, as a common candidate of the entire opposition, he must find a way to get ahead of Erdoan and constantly stay on the agenda.

Let us see how Kldarolu, who has managed to retain his seat as leader of the main opposition for years without ever winning an election, will eliminate the “internal” threat of Imamolu?

No one should underestimate Kldarolu, whose main profession is bureaucracy. For him, the government is made up of the general presidency of the CHP, stuck in the 25% band for years. And his opponent, meanwhile, is not the president busy considering solutions to the country’s huge problems such as the economy, security and infrastructure, but populist alternatives like Imamolu.

I am surprised by those who are surprised that Erdoan, who has been in power for 20 years, was the big favorite in the last elections.