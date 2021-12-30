Boris Johnson’s tough year is nothing compared to what’s to come

It’s no secret that Boris Johnson had a scorching end to 2021: all self-inflicted, it must be said. Over the past two years, the public has been remarkably tolerant, if not forgiving, of the Prime Minister.

He came to power with a far-reaching personal mandate and ultimately brought Britain out of the EU. Only then does he find himself grappling with a global pandemic that has brought down the UK economy and nearly wiped it out in the process. There was sympathy for him, as it was for the political leaders of most democracies around the world. While events hurt all human aspirations, this one was particularly bad. Yet the Conservatives’ strong lead in opinion polls suggested that the public supported the government, if not lenient.

Then all of that started to change. In the last few months, unforced errors have started to occur. Some of them would have been relatively mundane in a normal season. Staff issues at number 10 kept happening. The circle around the Prime Minister seemed to be cliquey, sure of himself, tightly closed to serious criticism, and too often just plain wrong.

The vengeance came when word started to spread that these No.10 country lords hadn’t been able to meet the lockdown standards they insisted the rest of us follow.

The British public don’t like it. We don’t like hypocrisy. We don’t like injustice either. The thought that while the occupants of No. 10 were having wine and cheese evenings, the rest of the country did not even have the right to say goodbye to our loved ones, provoked a fury that pierced through. For the first time since becoming leader of the Labor Party, the unimpressive and bland Keir Starmer has started to overtake Mr Johnson in the opinion polls.

The sparkle was gone from the Prime Minister. The honeymoon was over. The discovery that he can sometimes be inspiring while still being constantly incompetent has started to take hold. His handling of the Owen Paterson affair showed that even when the Prime Minister took a stand on some sort of principle, he backed down at the slightest sign of trouble. The departure of the admirable Brexit Minister Lord Frost foreshadowed serious problems even with the Prime Minister’s flagship policy.

So Mr Johnson probably needed the Christmas vacation more than anyone else. Not just to recover from last year, but to prepare for the year ahead.

Because it’s a sad fact that the impact of the past two years has yet to be felt in many ways. With the Prime Minister’s refusal to install new lockdown measures on the omicron variant, it appears he has finally become aware of Covid for a long time. Indeed, while the coronavirus is fatal for a tiny percentage of the population, largely those who are obese and have underlying health conditions for the majority of us, it is a harmless virus. but unpleasant.

Since Covid is not Ebola and the vaccination program is helping, it is simply not possible to continue to lock up our country. For the past two years we have been floating on unprecedented peacetime borrowing, and we seem to have a civil service, the BBC and others who would like this to continue in perpetuity. Because life after Covid is more pleasant for these officials than it was before. They can work from home. They can express their concern about travel. They can use a big reason to be even more inadequate in their roles than they were before.

Yet the rest of the country cannot afford it. We enter 2022 with a series of tax hikes. The Conservatives are playing the old Gordon Brown trick by increasing national insurance and hoping no one notices they have raised taxes. They are also raising corporate rates just when businesses in this country need a break, not more punishment.

This and many others are already having effects that trickle down to the consumer. Many of us have already seen our energy costs rise. Gas and other bills this winter have put a strain on many households, and it looks like energy bills will continue to rise this year. Partly because of the Johnson government’s willingness to go green before staying warm. The green agenda (which has sort of emerged as this government’s only flagship obsession) could easily come back and bite it as consumers accuse ministers of driving up the cost of living.

All of this is happening in a global economy once again facing the risk of inflation. And with a UK economy in which young people continue to be excluded from a housing market that has not only failed to keep supply up to demand, but which successive governments have consistently let soar out of sight.

Given this range of issues, the PM has undoubtedly done the right thing in refusing to subject England to another lockdown. The Prime Ministers of Scotland and Wales look increasingly ridiculous as they insist that you can’t walk into an office but you can go to the pub. But devolved assemblies have always been like this. Intention to do whatever it takes not only to be safe but also to know the dreaded Westminster would cover them.

Rishi Sunak and other members of the government finally won the day by saying that the economy as a whole can no longer take this. It’s not just the hospitality and entertainment industries, but every industry outside of the government giant. This country must get back to work. We have to get over the virus. If the mildest variant to date isn’t the time to do it, then it’s hard to know what it is.

The Prime Minister has a lot to do. He must untangle the operation of number 10, professionalize it and stop the chumocracy. He must stand up to the craziest drifts of the radical left in education and the public service. Above all, he needs to revive Britain. His instincts have always been right, but his tenure so far has been a roller coaster. Maybe he is unable to change. Maybe he thinks chaos is right for him. But we will all be the poorest of them if he fails to stop the roller coaster and rise to the solemn and serious task we have chosen him to do.