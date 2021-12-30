PM Modi to open Rs 17K-cr projects in Uttarakhand





New Delhi: In Uttarakhand, where opinion polls have predicted the ruling BJP would have an advantage over a resurgent Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over 17,500 crore rupees Thursday. Mr. Modi will also address a public rally in Haldwani, Kumaon region, state. While the BJP has yet to officially state whether or not Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue to lead the government if the party retains power, the State Unit has been very enthusiastic that Mr. Dhami would continue to hold the top post because of his “self-image and administrative skills”, as well as because of the “age factor”. As the BJP tries to contain a rebellion by some of its sitting MPs over speculation they will be denied tickets this time around to verify ‘the anti-titular’, the main opposition Congress is fighting the dissent. Unemployment, lack of health and education infrastructure and other infrastructure in hilly areas, and youth migration are some of the areas of concern for the government, which has announced various projects and initiatives in recent months. and also posted recruitments. in government departments to counter attacks from Congress. The Prime Minister’s speech will also try to focus on the new announcements as job opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand. The first stones will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore, and will cover sectors ranging from cross-irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation to drinking water supply, among others. The PM will also inaugurate six projects, including several road widening exercises, a hydroelectric power station in Pithoragarh and those aimed at improving the sewerage network in Nainital. Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, first conceived in 1976 and stalled before being relaunched as part of Mr. Modi’s “vision of prioritizing long-standing projects”. The road projects, which the Prime Minister will announce, aim to improve connectivity in Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai regions as well as connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/301221/ukhand-to-get-rs-17k-cr-projects.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos