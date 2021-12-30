Chinese aid strategy hampers North Korea’s goals – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Andreï Lankov *

The period 2018-2021 can be considered as an important turning point in Korean history. In a few years, the US-China confrontation has changed everything in Northeast Asia, and this change is likely to last for a long time. The New Cold War, as this confrontation is sometimes called, has not changed China’s strategic goals in Northeast Asia. But China is now ready to invest much more to reach them.

What are these goals?

First, China needs a stable Korean peninsula. China does not want to deal with a nearby Syrian-style mess, especially one involving large stockpiles of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Second, China wants Korea to remain divided. Currently, Korean unification is synonymous with absorption of the destitute North by the wealthy South. For China, this would amount to the emergence of a democratic and fiercely nationalist state on its border. This new state would most likely be an ally of the United States, with the possibility that American troops would be stationed on its soil unless the withdrawal was part of a grand settlement.

China’s third goal is the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea’s nuclear program is undermining the non-proliferation regime, which gives massive advantages to the five nuclear powerhouses, including China.

The first and second goals, while not the same, both involve maintaining the status quo. This is especially pronounced as China enters a long-term confrontation with the United States.

The First Cold War lasted for four decades. No one knows how long the Second Cold War will last. There can be ups and downs, times of relaxation and crisis. But no sign of a lasting solution or compromise is in sight.

Until a few years ago, China was remarkably ambivalent about North Korea’s future. As recently as late 2017, Chinese diplomats not only backed the ultra-severe US sanctions against North Korea at the United Nations, but also pressured Russia, their junior ally, to vote in favor of these sanctions.

These are positions of the past. While China does not blatantly violate United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions, it is ready to turn a blind eye to small-scale violations, use any loophole available to support North Korea, and sometimes to ship prohibited items to the state if the chances of being caught are low.

Even now, as North Korea, wary of the impact of COVID19, has cut itself off from the outside world, Chinese aid continues to flow quietly. While the food aid provisions do not violate UNSC resolutions, the fuel shipments do. Reports that North Korea is working hard to build disinfection and quarantine centers to handle Chinese aid suggests much larger volumes are expected.

Despite its aversion to North Korea’s nuclear program and its generally critical stance towards the Kim Jong-un regime, China has no choice but to keep North Korea afloat. The stability of North Korea is of primary concern to Beijing and it is expected to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

From the perspective of the international community, this is both good and bad.

China’s decision to keep North Korea afloat means the North Korean government can count on China’s allowance payments. These welfare checks will not bring industrial growth to North Korea, but will prevent a major famine epidemic. As long as the North Korean people receive enough to survive, and civil servants are reasonably rewarded for their loyal service, North Korea is likely to remain stable.

Chinese aid also means Pyongyang has less reason to worry about its outdated and inefficient economic system. The early years of Kim Jong-un’s reign were marked by quiet but sweeping economic reforms that largely mimicked what China did in the 1980s, but without any attempt at political opening. Since 2018, these reforms have been increasingly blocked and canceled. More economic freedom can be dangerous for domestic stability because it allows North Koreans to be less dependent on the government.

Improving relations between China and North Korea have tempered North Korea’s penchant for nuclear warnings. Unlike his predecessors, US President Joe Biden has not been well received by North Korean nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches. China’s dissatisfaction with North Korean provocations, which needlessly draw attention to the region and justify the US military presence there, has persuaded North Korea to remain silent.

North Korean society will be even more closed and controlled than before. The economy will remain inefficient, but if it can count on regular shipments of Chinese aid, it is unlikely to become politically dangerous. As long as the Chinese allowance payments continue to arrive, North Korea will find itself in a time lag for years, if not decades.

But North Korea’s nuclear weapons are here to stay. China’s leverage is not strong enough to push North Korea in denuclearization. According to Beijing, denuclearization takes a back seat to maintaining stability on the peninsula. A meaningful compromise that reduces North Korea’s nuclear capacity does not seem likely under this new deal.

* About the author: Andrei Lankov is a professor at Seoul Kookmin University and director of NK News.

Source: This article was published by East Asia Forum