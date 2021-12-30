All political parties ask for the blessing of the establishments: Rashid





RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Wednesday that every party sincerely wants the establishment to sponsor them, while the establishment stands alongside the elected administration.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh Rashid said that “nothing will happen” and that the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only complete its term, but return to power.

“We will participate in the next elections with all vigor under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

Sh Rashid said the government will be successful in helping the people next year. “I hope Imran Khan will end inflation in the fifth year of his term,” he said, adding that it doesn’t matter whether the mini-budget comes in on the 12th or 15th, this is “not an apocalyptic day”. Instead, the mini budget is Imran Khan’s effort to eradicate poverty, he said.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan had been in the media for no reason. It doesn’t matter whether he comes or not. Responding to a question about the long march of the PDM on March 23, the minister said that everyone knows that on March 23 there is a parade in Islamabad and before that the roads must be closed.

In this context, Rashid said he asked the Pakistani Democratic Movement to visit the federal capital on March 30 and added that no one would be allowed to enforce the law, and if he did, the law would follow. his courses.

He said with the Rawalpindi Mother and Child Hospital costing Rs 6 billion, the Nullah Leh and Ring Road projects would be completed before the end of the PTI government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the mother-child hospital on February 28, 2022.

The minister said 90 percent of the hospital’s work had been completed. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the 400-bed hospital would be the first such state-of-the-art facility in the country to have modern health care facilities under one same roof. The hospital was being built on 200 kanal land and huge sums had been spent on the project, he added. he said.

It would be a gift from the government not only for the inhabitants of this area but also for all the districts of the city of Rawalpindi. He appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Rashid who was keen to make the hospital operational as soon as possible.

Sheikh Rashid further said that the Provincial Central Development Working Group (CDWP) had approved the Leh highway project, on which work would begin soon. The National Economic Council (ECNEC) also approved the project, he added. The interior minister said residents on both sides of the Leh Expressway would be allowed to construct squares and commercial buildings.

