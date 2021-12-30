Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell verdict after previous comments wishing him good luck





Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending good wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell after her arrest last year resurfaced on social media, after a jury in a New York federal court on Wednesday found the British socialite guilty of five. charges related to sex trafficking. But so far the former president has remained silent now that a conviction has been passed.

Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then president had warm words for Maxwell, another member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late 1990s and the United States. the early 2000s, a period when Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly committed massive abuse.

I have met her several times over the years, especially since living in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish him luck no matter what, Mr Trump said in July 2020.

A month later, he doubled his words, during an interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios.

Yes, I wish him well, Mr Trump said. I wish you good luck. I wish a lot of people the best of luck. Good luck. Let them prove someone was guilty.

Online commentators took to the matter when a verdict was handed down on Wednesday. (Maxwell plans to appeal the conviction.)

Never forget that Jeffrey Epstein is a monster. And never forget that Donald Trump wished her good luck when she was apprehended and locked up, podcaster Rex Chapman wrote.

REMINDER: Trumps Warm Words for Ghislaine Maxwell: I Just Wish Her Well – these are the people Trump loves, broadcaster Dean Obeidallah added, while writer David Gardner said the guilty verdict would mean Donald Trump is going to be so disappointed.

The Independent has contacted Mr. Trump for comment.

Rather than comment on the trial, Mr. Trump spent the day sending out statements on the Congressional investigation into the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol, an effort he called a witch hunt. as well as to criticize Joe Bidens’ dossier on Covid.

Despite instructions from a judge to avoid losing his name unnecessarily, the former president was mentioned several times during the Maxwell trial.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, were all regular guests aboard Epstein’s private plane, according to his longtime pilot, who testified at the trial.

One of Maxwell’s accusers, named Jane, also said she was introduced to Mr Trump at the age of 14 at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

There were no suggestions during the trial of Mr. Trump’s inappropriate behavior, although the former president has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by at least 18 women. He denies any wrongdoing.

Epstein and Mr Trump had a well-documented friendship, being pictured together in New York City and Mar-a-Lago, before the couple fell out.

In an interview with New York magazine in 2002, Mr. Trump described Epstein as a great guy.

It is great fun to be with. It is even said that he loves beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are younger. There is no doubt that Jeffrey enjoys his social life.

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest for sex trafficking, footage resurfaced from November 1992 showing Mr. Trump partying with Epstein in the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Mr Trump initially responded to the news of Epstein’s death by suicide in prison in 2019 by retweeting conspiracy theories about the Clinton family, including an article that said Bill Clinton had taken private trips to the island pedophile of Jeffrey Epstein.

The former president later said he was not a fan of Epstein and described a long-time break in their relationship.

I had a falling out with him a long time ago, Mr Trump said at the time. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years.

Mr Trump allegedly banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after disgraced financier harassed the teenage daughter of another private club member, according to The Grifters Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago and the sale of the presidency , by Miami Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey.

As this person described it, such an act could irreparably damage the Trump brand, leaving Donald no choice but to remove Epstein, Ms Blaskey told CNBC last August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-silent-on-ghislaine-maxwell-verdict-after-previous-comments-wishing-trafficker-well-b1984169.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos