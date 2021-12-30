Turkey’s currency problems may worsen

Me N times The problem is, it’s good to lean on something. In the case of currencies, it could be a central bank that can curb inflation, or a stable, predictable government to reassure nervous investors. There is neither in Turkey today, so its plummeting currency, the lira, had to seek help elsewhere. On December 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an unorthodox plan to save Turkey’s economy from the crisis caused by his policies. This includes the government guaranteeing the lira deposits against fluctuations in exchange rates.

In the short term, this plan seemed to work. In the aftermath of Prime Minister Erdogan’s announcement, Lira posted a record rebound and quickly wiped out a one-month loss. But the main driver of the recovery was not the deposit insurance program, but the central bank, which spent billions of dollars on its shrinking reserves to buy lire. The monetary recovery took time for Prime Minister Erdogan, who faced serious political problems. But this only masks and even increases the risks for the Turkish economy.

The direct cause of these risks is Prime Minister Erdogan’s obsession with low interest rates. For years, he argued that unlike the basic economy, low interest rates reduce inflation rather than stimulate it. Turkey’s inflation rate has approached 20% since September, and Prime Minister Erdogan has asked the central bank to cut its base interest rate from 19% to 14% on four occasions. It caused the currency to collapse. Even after the recent backlash, the pound lost nearly 40% of the dollar in 2021, more than any other major currency.

Erdogan argues that a weak pound is good for the Turkish economy, will boost exports and attract investors. Few Turks agree. In a recent poll, 94% said the depreciation had a negative impact. Two in three said they could not meet their basic needs without a loan. In addition, we believe that inflation is much higher than the officially announced 21%.

Soaring food and energy prices have hit hard, especially for the poor, as they spend more of their income on basic necessities. There are long lines at stores selling subsidized bread. Real wages have fallen. The Turkish middle class, which grew during Erdogan’s first decade in power, is shrinking. The chef at an Istanbul restaurant said he took out a cash loan in September to stock up on baby diapers. Their prices have since more than doubled.

Prime Minister Erdogan would never explain it that way, but his plan to save Lira is, in fact, an indirect rate hike for the rescuer. As part of the plan, the Turkish government will compensate holders of regular lira deposits if the currency depreciates against hard currencies exceeds the interest rate offered by the bank. For example, if the dollar rises 30% against the pound in a year, 14% of annual bank depositors will receive an additional 16% courtesy from the Turkish Treasury. Turkish taxpayers will bail out Turkish depositors.

This plan may have helped prevent bank runs. Turkey is converting its savings into dollars at a record pace, helping the lira fall. Currently, over 60% of national deposits are held in foreign currencies. Some thought they would escape Turkish banks altogether. People were starting to lose faith in the banking system, explains Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner of Spinn Consulting in Istanbul. “The decision stopped that.” Still, the rally had nothing to do with Erdogan’s confidence in the plan but the intervention of Turkish lenders. Since early December, Turkey’s central bank has run out of at least $ 20 billion in foreign exchange reserves to support its currency, sometimes acting alone and sometimes through state-owned commercial banks. In the two days surrounding Prime Minister Erdogan’s announcement, Turkish banks bought $ 7 billion lira. Despite its effectiveness, the new system represents a major financial risk. If most of Turkey’s $ 300 billion in private savings are transferred to guaranteed deposits, a fall in the currency could endanger hundreds of billions of lire. “In the face of exchange rate shocks and risk premiums, the system can collapse,” said Hakan Kara, former chief economist at the central bank. In standard economy, Turkey will reduce inflation and raise interest rates to stabilize the exchange rate. But that seems less likely than ever. Prime Minister Erdogan ignored the petition from economists and business groups and issued an Islamic injunction against usury to justify his eccentric policies, following suit.

Faithful media have called Erdogan’s move a masterstroke, and the government has a way to discourage skeptics from speaking out. On December 27, Turkish banking regulators filed criminal charges against former central bank governor Durmus Yilmaz against at least 25 people for criticizing monetary policy and other dislikes. Yilmaz accused the president of turning the country into a “laboratory” of crazy ideas. However, further criticism is beyond the reach of Prime Minister Erdogan’s executors. At a press conference on December 23, Vladimir Putin defended the recent rate hike by the Central Bank of Russia. Without them, he said, “we could be like Turkey.”