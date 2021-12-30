Is Imran Khan promoting sustainability in Pakistan?





Perennialism is the doctrine that all traditional religions manifest a fundamental transcendent truth. As such, all religions have the “potential” to bring someone to Heaven, or to eternal happiness in the Hereafter.

Frithjof Schuon, one of the most influential perennialist authors (the others being Ren Gunon and Julius Evola) called this the universalist approach in his book, The Transcendent Unity of Religions.

Of course, to believe that all religions are one is disbelief (kufr).

Still, it seems Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, is open to such a religious approach, as he appointed Dr Ejaz Akram (pictured), a perennialist, chairman of the Rehmatulil Aalmeen National Authority (NRA) .

The NRA is an organization, directly supervised by Prime Minister Khan, designed to holistically “counter” Islamophobic propaganda through television programs, research articles, seminars, and so on. In its 10-member advisory board we also find Iran-born Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr. writer and perhaps the most famous perennialist in the contemporary West, as well as Hamza Yusuf, also a crypto-perennialist.

Let’s analyze both these figures – Khan and Akram – and their approach to perennialism and what this could possibly mean for Islam in Pakistan.

In a 2002 article, Why The West Craves Materialism & Why The East Sticks To Religion, the future Prime Minister says that one of his intellectual influences was Gai Eaton, the late British agnostic diplomat who became Sufi and wrote the famous Islam and the Destiny. of Man.

Well, Gai Eaton was a perennialist too, as one can read on a website run by his family (and which is evident in his books, anyway):

While it was in Islam that Gai Eaton found his foundation and home, he wrote his books for people of all faiths, and none, never doubting that all of the great revealed religions offered visions of the one true. God. He has been called a perennialist, but what does that mean for such a devout Muslim? He once said: I can only follow one religion; it is the sun while all the others are only stars. But the stars are suns for others, and they are all paths to God.

Imran Khan, in his autobiographical Pakistan: A Personal History, also seems to manifest such perennialist tendencies:

He [“Master Bashir”, some Sufi] Also taught me that any belief system that does not inspire compassion is not a true religion or has failed to touch the person on the inside. So much harm is done in the world by people who treat religions as competing ideologies, yet all religious messages teach humanity, altruism, and justice. People who kill in the name of religion are no different from materialists who fight in the name of Communism, National Socialism or Capitalism.

Do these feelings have anything to do with why Prime Minister Khan is so adamant in suppressing “Islamists” at home while parallel opening or restoring Hindu and Sikh temples?

Dr Ejaz Akram is a Pakistani scholar who has taught in his home country as well as in the West and China.

He has a profile on the website of World Wisdom, perhaps the leading perennialist publisher in the Anglosphere, and Dr Akram has published a chapter in one of their books: Islam, Fundamentalism, and the Betrayal of Tradition: Essays by Western Muslim Scholars. Dr Akram’s contribution is titled The Muslim World and Globalization: Modernity and the Roots of Conflict.

In addition to being published in a perennialist publication, Dr Akram often refers to Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr in his writings and has interviewed him at least once.

It is therefore not surprising that for Dr Akram, whose area of ​​specialization is geopolitics, “reconciliation of the world” requires a kind of religious universalism.

It is also in the same context that one has to see his discussion with Aleksandr Dugin, often called the most influential Russian philosopher alive and a guide to Putin. Dugin himself is a well-known perennialist.

To be fair, let’s also quote Dr. Akram in an article he wrote last year, The Global Reset: What should Pakistan do?

My appeal to the elites of this nation is not to believe in the frauds of the white man of the 19th and 20th centuries who colonized you, deceived you and sought to perpetuate his control over your resources and your soul. The belief in a deep secularism, the idea of ​​a republic, nationalism, capitalism, feminism, absolute freedom of expression, are all false consciences that must be abandoned for things that work for us. These backward ideologies don’t even work for the white man, how can they work for you?

Here, Dr Akram rebels against liberalism and modernism, as do most perennialists. While such critiques of modernism are welcome, the promotion of transcendent religious unity must be rejected by every Muslim.

Seeing perennialists promoted to these influential positions in Pakistan, one might conclude that perennialism will now be part of state-sponsored “official” narratives, whether in academia or in the media.

We can only return to the Koran (3:19) in anticipation of a perennialist deviance attacking Islam in the “Islamic Republic”:

Indeed, the religion in the eyes of Allah is Islam. And those to whom the scripture had been given did not differ, except after knowledge had come to them – because of jealous animosity between them. And whoever does not believe in the verses of Allah, then indeed, Allh is quick in [taking] Account.

