The old church returns to the mosque. Erdogan’s last move

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan he had a better time. His Turkey he is going through a deep financial crisis in which the collapse of the lire covers the whole country like a shadow. The president is trying to turn the situation around with a few striking gestures, but nothing seems to stop the fall in the currency. His leadership is deteriorating and many observers are beginning to believe that the decline of the “sultan” has really started.

It is difficult to predict what the future of Turkey and its leader will really be. Both are capable of surprising and have never failed to do so even when all seemed lost. But what seems certain is where Erdogan wants to consolidate his power and his image: religion. L’Islam as an element not only of faith, but also of politics, which binds a community, the different peoples united in a great neo-Ottoman dream, but above all which reassures and enlightens the conservative electorate and of deep Turkey to lock up the man who is the symbol of Akp, the ruling party.

Ancient churches making mosques

Several actions have been implemented by Reis on the religious front. One of them, in particular, is the revitalization of old abandoned mosques or the reopening to worship of those which were once churches, then mosques and finally museums: a legacy of the secularism of the Kemal Ataturk. The most emblematic of these Islamic “revolutions” was the opening of Hagia Sophia to prayer after decades. Then the same happened to San Salvatore to Chora, also in Istanbul, transformed into a mosque by presidential decree in August 2020 after having served as a museum since 1945. And today there is another Hagia Sophia which is again becoming a mosque after being abandoned for decades: that of Edirne. And this is another image that makes us understand the deep meaning of this conservative turn in the heart of republican Turkey.

Mosque of Enez

The story of Hagia Sophia Enez, in the district of Edirne on the border with Greece, begins in the 12th century, when the Byzantines still controlled what was in fact the Roman Empire. After Mohammed II, the Conqueror, captured Constantinople, the territories beyond the Bosporus also fell in sequence. Among these was also Enez, then controlled by the Genoese, where the church was turned into a mosque.

The old church, then mosque, was abandoned in 1962 following an earthquake which destroyed part of the building. The mosque was never repaired and was closed to worship for decades, until the Directorate of Religious Affairs, the Religious, one of the most important structures of Turkish power, decided in 2015 to restructure it and reopen it to prayer.

Ali Erba’s speech