India Covid-19: As Omicron spreads, mass rallies raise fears of new wave





Over the past week, the number of Omicron cases in India more than tripled, with 781 infections now recorded, up from 236 last Tuesday.

That may not seem like a lot in a country of 1.3 billion people, but the rapid spread of the variant to other countries – many of which are currently experiencing dramatic outbreaks – is enough to make health experts nervous. And the actual number of Omicron cases is likely higher than official figures due to insufficient testing.

“If India looks at the same pattern as the UK, and if we compare the populations of the two countries, 80,000 daily cases in the UK would mean around 1.4 million daily cases of Covid in India,” said VK Paul, head of the country Covid Task. Force, during a press conference on December 17.

Since one month, India has consistently reported 6,000-9,000 total Covid cases per day – but several of the country’s largest cities have seen infections spike in recent weeks.

The Mumbai financial center, which had reported 600 to 800 new cases daily in previous weeks, recorded 2,510 cases on Wednesday. New Delhi, the nation’s capital, also recorded more than 900 cases on Wednesday – a large increase from the start of the month, when new cases daily numbered in the dozens. The Federal Ministry of Health warned last week of “the first signs of an increase in Covid-19 cases,” researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology predicting that a third wave could peak between the end winter and early spring. The situation may sound familiar. In some ways, this echoes last spring, just before the country was ravaged by a second wave of coronavirus from March through June. The push has completely overwhelmed India’s health care system, with no beds, no oxygen supplies or no medicine. Across the country, patients have been turned away from overwhelmed hospitals and left to die on the streets. The second wave was also preceded by state elections which saw large political rallies even as cases rose and doctors’ warnings went unheeded. Today, experts fear India is on the cusp of a third wave. So far, data from other countries suggests that Omicron may cause milder disease than previous variants, especially in fully vaccinated people, and several doctors told CNN they expected a rate lower hospitalization rates with Omicron. But the higher transmissibility of the strain and the size of the Indian population means that it could still see a high number of infections, even though it is less fatal. India has vaccinated some 577 million people, or about 42.2% of the population, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And from early January, India will start immunizing children between the ages of 15 and 18, as well as distributing boosters for priority groups such as health workers and the elderly. In India, the risk of the virus spreading rapidly is compounded by the fact that many people have stopped wearing face masks, are getting tested less frequently than before, and are flocking together in large numbers. The variant contains a high number of mutations, which makes it difficult to predict, said Om Srivastava, an infectious disease and immunology expert based in Mumbai. While “there is potential, it will be sweet and pass … all you need is one of these mutations to become unpleasant,” he said. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen if things go wrong.” It is not known how many new emerging cases are of which variant because a specific test is needed to detect the Omicron spike protein, which is not commonly used and has more complex steps for “genomic fingerprinting”. he added. “But the (overall) numbers are climbing.” In recent months, India had largely lifted restrictions on gatherings, travel and public spaces as infections declined. But last week, the central government recommended states put in place containment measures such as nighttime curfews to tackle the “heightened detection” of Omicron, and reopen the Covid “war rooms” that were put in place during the second wave. Shortly after the notice, a number of major cities announced new restrictions. In the Union Territory of Delhi, which encompasses the national capital, New Delhi, all social, cultural, political and festive gatherings have been banned until further notice. Bars and restaurants have been capped at 50% of capacity, with face masks required for entry, while gyms and swimming pools will be fully closed. A nighttime curfew was announced on Tuesday. Mumbai has also capped all social, religious and political gatherings – including weddings and business functions – at 50% indoors and 25% outdoors until further notice. All mass gatherings in Karnataka state were completely banned until January 2. In Haryana state, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public spaces like markets, bars, restaurants, cinemas and bus stations, starting January 1. And Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, has imposed a nighttime curfew. Some health experts and authorities fear that these precautions are not enough. “Right now we don’t track social distancing, so I have to say that’s the right kind of framework to make Omicron go horrible,” Srivastava said. Political rallies As five Indian states prepare for elections in early 2022, political parties – including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – have staged a number of events drawing large crowds, especially in the state of the battlefield of Uttar Pradesh. Although Modi has yet to start campaigning with election rallies, he has traveled extensively across electoral states for various political announcements and inaugurations; in the past month alone, he made seven visits to Uttar Pradesh. Last Thursday, he spoke to hundreds of thousands of people to announce development projects in his Uttar Pradesh constituency in Varanasi. Videos from the event show crowds of unmasked supporters pressed against each other. Modi was also unmasked as he spoke, although he made numerous personal appeals to the public to wear face masks throughout the pandemic. The prime minister has another visit to Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh this week, and also visited Goa and Uttarakhand this month, all in preparation for state elections next year. Ram Singh, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh, said only New Delhi residents still wear masks, while residents go without them in neighboring northern states such as Haryana and Punjab. “I don’t wear a mask very often because it’s uncomfortable,” he added. Also last Thursday, a Uttar Pradesh High Court judge urged Modi to ban gatherings, arguing that social distancing was simply not possible given the huge crowds, or even to postpone the elections. “If this is not stopped in time, the result will be worse than the second wave,” he warned. Shortly thereafter, Uttar Pradesh announced a nighttime curfew to contain the surge in Covid numbers – but did not mention any restrictions on gatherings. Lessons learned Earlier this year, Modi and his administration faced harsh criticism and public anger for their handling of Wave 2. Some high-ranking ministers had downplayed the gravity of the situation even as cases escalated, and Modi had remained largely silent, attending and promoting political rallies, until the crisis became clear. Modi acknowledged the Omicron threat last week and called on officials at a high-level meeting on Thursday to ensure the country’s health infrastructure can cope with any emerging challenges. In an address to the nation on Saturday, the Prime Minister warned Indians to take precautions but not to panic as the new variant spreads. However, he also expressed confidence in India’s ability to cope with another peak. The country has 1.8 million isolation beds, half a million oxygen beds and 90,000 beds for children, he said on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed Modi’s assurances. In the second wave Delhi was registering as many as 27,000 new cases per day – but now the territory is “ready to handle even 100,000 cases per day,” he said last week. But thousands of medical residents across the country have been on strike since December 17, protesting a delay in allocating hospitals to doctors who have passed their postgraduate exams – leaving them unemployed and unable to support them. the country’s efforts against Covid. “In the perspective of the impending third wave (…) if this (postgraduate) council is not organized, with the limited manpower, it will be too difficult to manage the third wave in the country” , said the Indian Medical Association (IMA), one of India’s largest medical networks, said on December 23. The delay resulted in a “shortage of 45,000 primary care physicians,” he added. And the supplies touted by Modi and Kejriwal are largely focused on response capacity – while experts warn the country needs much more stringent prevention measures to avert an outbreak in the first place. “Any contributor who creates overcrowding would be a major contributor in (the increasing cases),” Dhiren Gupta, senior pediatrician in Delhi, said on Friday, adding that political rallies could become “a big-ticket event.” “There is no doubt that we should postpone election rallies for at least two months,” he said. “Prevention is the best medicine for India.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/29/india/india-covid-omicron-wave-intl-hnk-dst/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos