Prime Minister Imran asks CM to unite PTI to win next round of KP polls – Pakistan





PM orders removal of barriers to installation of LNG terminals and virtual pipelines Announces civilian awards for resilient exporters that help boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Following the unexpected defeat of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the first phase of the local elections recently held in its stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and differences between party candidates, Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday led the provinces chief minister to ensure unity between the ranks of the parties to win the second phase of elections next month.

In addition, due to the severe shortage of natural gas in the country, the Prime Minister asked the concerned authorities to ensure the prompt issuance of national gas exploration licenses to meet the growing demand, especially in winter.

He is committed to celebrating the country’s Diamond Jubilee in a dignified manner.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on the prime minister to discuss the upcoming second phase of local elections and the organizational structure of PTIs in the province.

According to the prime minister’s office, Imran Khan called on the chief minister to take all measures to ensure unity and discipline in the party ranks for the next phase of the LG elections.

The Chief Minister of KP briefed Prime Minister Khan on the progress of various development projects in the province which the Prime Minister has ordered to complete all projects on time so that people can get immediate aid and facilities.

After the defeat in the first phase of the LG polls, the Prime Minister had sealed off the organizational structure of the PTI and grilled the KP CM over the defeat. He called the erroneous selection of candidates the main cause of the defeat and observed that in some constituencies three PTI candidates were vying for a seat.

The differences between the PTI candidates were confirmed after some of them turned the courts against each other. It is because of their [party candidates] differences that the prime minister asked the KP CM to ensure unity between the party ranks ahead of the second phase of the LG polls, which is slated for Jan. 16, 2022, sources told Dawn.

The sources said the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) reported provisional results for 45 of 63 tehsils in 17 KP districts where local elections were held on December 19.

According to the provisional results as well as the unofficial and unverified results of 53 tehsils, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was in the lead with 20 seats. In second place was the PTI with 13 seats, the independent candidates won 10 tehsil, while the National Awami Party (ANP) has so far won six tehsils. The PML-N claimed three seats, Jamaat-i-Islami two, and PPP and Tehreek-i-Islahat Pakistan one seat each.

The JUI-F also won the seats of the mayors of the provincial capital of Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu. In Mardan, the ANP candidates for mayor have swept the ballot boxes.

Gas exploration: In a separate meeting on natural gas demand and supply, Prime Minister Khan called on relevant departments to remove obstacles to the process of installing new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and of virtual pipeline projects by investors.

The meeting with Federal Ministers was briefed on the demand and supply from national reserves, as well as the LNG deficit and import.

He was informed that the current limited gas demand in the country was 4,700 million cubic feet per day, which increased to at least 6,000 mmcfd in the winter. The supply to domestic consumers amounted to 3,300 mmcfd and was decreasing every year.

The Prime Minister ordered that the gas shortage be managed by importing LNG. With the current infrastructure, there was a deficit of nearly 1,000 mmcfd in winter for which several options were being adopted, he said.

The meeting was also informed that in the short term, the existing capacity of the domestic terminals was being optimized and the virtual pipeline licensing process accelerated. In addition, the installation of two new LNG terminals was underway and all bottlenecks were eliminated as a priority.

In this regard, the Ministries of Maritime Affairs and Petroleum as well as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority have been tasked with coordinating and involving all other stakeholders, including investors.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the North-South gas pipeline and ordered to ensure its execution without further delay within the agreed deadlines.

Rewards for Exporters: In another meeting, Prime Minister Khan stressed the need to promote the culture of exporting and said traders helping to increase the country’s exports would be rewarded with civilian rewards.

PMO quoted Khan as saying: We need resilient exporters who will be rewarded with domestic civilian awards based on their performance in increasing exports.

He also asked the Ministry of Commerce to develop a portal that could respond to complaints from exporters. The ministry was also tasked with acting as a catalyst to achieve sustained export growth. We need to develop an ecosystem and a culture that can increase exports and decrease our dependence on imports, he stressed.

Mr. Khan also called on all relevant departments to develop strong and transparent policies using technology.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood informed Khan that this year record export growth has been achieved after 10 years of stagnation. He stressed that it was high time to introduce incentives to further increase the export target.

Pakistan Diamond Jubilee: Prime Minister Khan called for holding Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in a dignified way to highlight the country’s distinctive identity, culture and unique location.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, it is necessary to talk to young people about the purpose of creating Pakistan and the true message of Allama Iqbal, Khan said as he chaired a meeting held to review preparations for Diamond Jubilee celebrations in the coming year. He was briefed in detail on the preparations by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The meeting was informed that the celebrations will focus on showcasing the country’s history, culture, national heroes, women who participated in the Pakistan Movement, local sports, tourism, economy, green Pakistan and relations with friendly countries through various events and documentaries.

Posted in Dawn, December 30, 2021

