Former executive branch lawyers ask Supreme Court to release Trump files to January 6 panel

Dec. 29 (UPI) – A group of former White House and Justice Department lawyers who served under Republican presidents on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block his House committee records investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The group of six lawyers filed an amicus brief with the High Court rejecting Trump’s claims of executive privilege to keep documents out of the hands of lawmakers.

“Amici are former Justice Department and White House attorneys who are familiar with the vast oversight power of Congress, as well as the negotiation and accommodation process that the executive branch typically engages in to determine how the oversight power of Congress can be respected in a way that is in the best interests of the executive, ”the brief read.

“As former Justice Department and White House lawyers, the amici respect these executive interests, but they also understand that in some cases these interests are overrun by Congress’ need for information. . ”

Lawyers said they supported lawmakers’ efforts to investigate the Capitol riots and determine how “to prevent unsuccessful candidates from attempting to undermine our democracy in the future.”

Last week, Trump asked the Supreme Court to block disclosure of his White House records to the House Special Committee on the Jan.6 attack. Says records should be protected by executive privilege, but the District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 9 ruled that Trump had given “no legal reason” to reject President Joe’s assessment Biden that the files should not be protected.

The 700 pages of documents include phone call logs, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, memos and handwritten notes that the House panel said are needed to properly conduct the investigation and determine what Trump knew before, during and after the attack.

Amici in Wednesday’s filing included former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, former Acting Attorney General Stuart Gerson, former Acting Attorney General Peter Keisler, former Assistant to Solicitor General Carter Phillips, the former Commissioner of the Federal Election Commission Trevor Potter and former General Counsel of the Office of Management and Budget Alan Charles Raul.

