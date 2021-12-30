US donates 3.3 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia





JAKARTA, Indonesia Earlier this week, an additional 3.3 million doses of the safe and effective Pfizer vaccine donated by the United States arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. On Sunday (12/26), 234,000 vaccine doses arrived, followed by 3,086,460 doses that arrived on Tuesday (12/28). With this latest shipment, the United States has donated more than 28 million doses of the vital COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the Indonesian government closer to its vaccination goals. To help ensure that this dose of vaccine reaches the hands of the Indonesian people, the United States is also supporting vaccination sites, training health workers, and supporting the logistics of vaccine distribution in remote areas of Indonesia. Through social media and other public messages, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and partner civil society organizations have also reached tens of millions of Indonesians to promote immunization and fight disinformation. and disinformation. These vaccines are delivered in partnership with COVAX, UNICEF and the Indonesian government. With a total commitment of $ 4 billion, the United States is the largest donor to COVAX, which has helped Gavi, the global public-private partnership for health, deliver more than 56.7 million doses of vaccine to the nation. total to Indonesia. United States Donates 1.2 Billion Doses of Safe and Effective COVID-19 Vaccine to Countries

low and middle income earners around the world. Globally, the United States has shipped 350 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine unconditionally. Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. government has committed more than $ 77 million to support Indonesia’s response to COVID-19, which is in addition to more than $ 1 billion in health assistance to the over the past two decades. As of March 2020, US support has reached over 165 million people in Indonesia, or 60% of the Indonesian population. The United States has assisted approximately 44,000 frontline health workers and strengthened more than 1,400 hospitals and clinics across Indonesia. For more information visitusaid.gov/Indonesiaor contact the USAID Communications Officer at +62 (21) 50831000 or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://id.usembassy.gov/id/the-united-states-donates-additional-3-3-million-covid-19-vaccines-to-indonesia-id/

