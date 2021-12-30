Boris Johnson urges revelers to take New Years test despite supply issues





P Time Minister Boris Johnson has urged revelers to take a coronavirus test ahead of the New Year’s celebrations, but many people cannot access it due to supply issues. Mr Johnson urged punters to use the night in a prudent and reasonable manner by ordering a test and reserving a recall, but pharmacies have warned of huge issues with side-flow deliveries and PCRs are not being made. not available to order online for most of the UK. During a visit to a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: I think everyone should enjoy the New Years, but in a careful and reasonable way. Take a test, ventilate, think of others but above all, boost yourself. < style="display:block;padding-top:69.0457%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a Covid vaccination center in Milton Keynes (Geoff Pugh / Daily Telegraph) / PA wire READ MORE But Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, said patients are often unable to find Covid-19 tests in pharmacies due to a low and inconsistent supply. Speaking on BBC Radio 4s Today, Ms Hannbeck said: What our members are telling us is that the demand for lateral flow testing is very high right now due to the current guidelines for the self-isolation. Pharmacies report that every five minutes or so someone comes to the pharmacy to ask for a test. But, unfortunately, due to the issues of uneven and inconsistent supply, it means that those who come for the test don’t always get it, which is very stressful not only for the pharmacy team but for the patient. The magnitude of the problem is huge because the demand is high, because of the current guidelines. Almost 900,000 test kits are provided per day according to the UK Health Security Agency, which is double the supply seen before December 18, but Ms Hannbeck said it was not enough to meet demand and that deliveries were uneven. < style="display:block;padding-top:64.6569%"/> Pharmacies haven’t had enough lateral flow testing to meet demand (Andrew Milligan / PA) / AP Archives In a repeat of events in the weeks leading up to Christmas, the government website reports that there are no PCR tests available for people, including key workers in England and Northern Ireland. There are also very few of them in Scotland, while people in Wales can order the tests online at the moment. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting described the supply shortage as a complete mess caused by the incompetence of the Conservative government. The Labor MP said: Not having made enough tests available weeks after they became a requirement is a complete shambles. People try to do the right thing, take the government’s own advice and test themselves regularly, but are held back by the incompetence of the Conservative government. < style="display:block;padding-top:150.2253%"/> Providers said people went to pharmacies for lateral flow tests about every five minutes (Ben Birchall / PA) / PA wire The UKHSA said tests may be temporarily unavailable on the government website at certain times of the day due to unusually high demand and urged people not to order more tests before using those whose they dispose. A spokesperson said: During times of exceptional demand, there may be temporary pauses in ordering or receiving tests, to ensure that we are managing distribution through the system and supporting the changing requirements for LFD and PCR tests. The reduction in postal hours also has an impact on delivery capacity during the Christmas period. Rapid tests can be ordered directly from people’s homes via gov.uk and availability is updated regularly throughout the day. We encourage people to revisit the site every few hours if they cannot order tests as others will be available and to make sure they use any tests they already have at home before ordering. or collect more.

