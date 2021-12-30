Sharad Pawar praises Modi, says PM has good grip on administration





Once he (PM) takes on a task, he makes sure it’s done, says NCP chief



Nationalist Congress Party chairman Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of operation, saying that once he takes on a task, he makes sure it is completed. Also Read: Sharad Pawar Meets Narendra Modi, Raises Political Heat Speaking at an event in Pune hosted by the Marathi daily ‘Loksatta’, Mr Pawar said that Mr Modi requires a lot of effort and gives ample time to get things done. “His temper is such that once he takes on a task, he will make sure he doesn’t stop until the moment when it (the task) comes to an end. He has a good grip on it. administration and that is its strong side, “said member of Rajya Sabha. The chairman of the NCP, political rival to Prime Minister BJP’s party, was responding to a question about the changes he has seen in Modi as a leader over all these years. Mr Pawar said that if the decisions taken by the administration are not in line with ordinary people and their aspirations, then it is not enough to be hardworking because the end results cannot be overlooked. “On this aspect, I see a gap,” he said. The implementation of the policy The seasoned politician said the prime minister was emphasizing how the administration and his colleagues can come together to ensure effective implementation of his government’s policies. Mr Modi has a different method of bringing his colleagues and that style was lacking in former prime ministers like Manmohan Singh, the former Union minister said. Asked about measures taken by central agencies against some ministers in Maharashtra, which has a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government and whether he ever wanted to raise this issue with the prime minister, Mr Pawar said he did had never spoken to Modi about the matter in the past and never will in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sharad-pawar-praises-modi-says-pm-has-good-hold-on-administration/article38068657.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

