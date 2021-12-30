Will take drastic action if Taiwan demands independence (China, World News)





A Beijing official warned on Wednesday that if Taiwan moves towards formal independence, China will take “tough measures,” adding that Taiwan’s provocations and outside interference could escalate next year. China claims democratically-controlled Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military and diplomatic pressure over the past two years to strengthen its claim, sparking outrage in Taipei and anxiety in Washington. At a press conference, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Bureau, told a press conference that China is keen to do everything possible to achieve peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but that if red lines on independence were crossed, China would react. “If Taiwan’s separatist forces seeking independence provoke, exert force or even cross a red line, we will have to take drastic action,” Ma said. On Wednesday evening, the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council issued a statement urging Beijing to “seriously think about its work towards Taiwan and make a clear judgment on the situation.” Look: To maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait and in the region, the Council underscored its call for a fair discussion and said it maintains a policy of “non-provocation”. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, Taiwan has become a crucial element in the difficult relationship between Taiwan and the United States, the island’s largest international donor and arms supplier. Taiwan declares its independence and pledges to safeguard its freedom and democracy. China frequently cites the island as the most sensitive subject in its relations with the United States. Ma believes that the provocation by the pro-independence forces and “foreign involvement” will become “more lively and more intense”. in the coming months. “Next year, the situation in the Taiwan Strait will become more complex and more serious,” he said. Beijing has sent repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait in recent months to put pressure on Taiwan. He said he would not give in to threats. While the United States recognizes only one China, it is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” as to whether it would intervene militarily to protect itself. protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. . The defeated government of the Republic of China fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China. (With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/will-take-drastic-measures-if-taiwan-demands-independence-china-441059 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos