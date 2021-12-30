“Slow-motion insurgency”: how the GOP seizes electoral power





In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, a handful of well-known American politicians, obscure local bureaucrats rose up to block President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to quash a free and fair vote by Americans.

Over the next year, Trump-aligned Republicans worked to clear the way for the next time.

In the battlefield states and beyond, Republicans are taking hold of the once neglected electoral machine. As the effort is incomplete and uneven, outside experts on democracy and Democrats sound the alarm, warning the United States is witnessing a slow-motion insurgency with a better chance of success than Trump’s failure last year.

They point to a growing list of evidence: Several candidates who deny Trump’s loss are running for positions that could play a key role in electing the next president in 2024. In Michigan, the Republican Party is resupplying obscure members local councils that could block approval of an election. In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, GOP-controlled legislatures are supporting open reviews of the 2020 election, modeled on a deeply flawed Arizona retrospective. The efforts are set to fuel misinformation and anger over the 2020 results for years to come.

All of this comes as the Republican Party has become more aligned behind Trump, who has made denial of the 2020 results a litmus test for his support. Trump praised the January 6 rioters and supported the primaries aimed at purging lawmakers who crossed paths with him. Sixteen GOP governors have signed laws making voting more difficult. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed that two-thirds of Republicans do not believe Democrat Joe Biden has been legitimately elected president.

It is not clear that the Republican Party is more willing to accept defeat, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist and co-author of the book How Democracies Die. The party itself has become an undemocratic force.

Republicans who sound the alarm bells are struggling to make themselves heard from their own party. GOP representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming or Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, members of a House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency, are often dismissed as party apostates.

Some local elected officials, the people closest to the process and its fragility, are pleading for change. At a recent press conference in Wisconsin, Kathleen Bernier, GOP state senator and former electoral clerk, denounced her party’s efforts to take control of the electoral process.

These made-up things that people do to brighten up the grassroots are just despicable and I don’t believe an elected lawmaker should play this game, Bernier said.

In Georgia, an electoral bill signed this year by the GOP governor gave the Republican-controlled General Assembly new powers over the state electoral council, which controls its local counterparts.

The law is being used to launch a review of operations in the strong Democratic Fulton County, home to most of Atlanta, which could lead to a state takeover. The legislature also passed measures allowing local officials to remove Democrats from electoral councils in six other counties.

In Pennsylvania, the GOP-controlled legislature is undertaking a presidential election review, subpoenaing voter information that Democrats say constitutes an unprecedented intrusion into voter privacy.

In Michigan, the GOP has focused on advice from state county canvassers. Little-known committee power was briefly in the spotlight in November 2020, when Trump urged the two Republican board members overseeing Wayne County, home to Democratic stronghold of Detroit, to vote to block certification of the election.

Michigan officials say if the canvassing boards do not certify an election, they can be sued and coerced into doing so. Yet this process could cause chaos and be used as a rallying cry behind electoral disputes.

They are laying the groundwork for a slow-motion insurgency, said Mark Brewer, electoral lawyer and former chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Trump’s biggest push is in Georgia, where the former president backs U.S. Representative Jody Hice, who voted against Bidens Electoral College’s Jan.6 win, in a primary race against the Republican Secretary of State. , Brad Raffensperberg. Raffensperger rejected Trump’s calls to find enough votes to declare him the winner.

Trump also encouraged former US Senator David Perdue to challenge Governor Brian Kemp in the GOP primary. Kemp refused Trump’s pleas to declare him the winner in the 2020 election.

In Nevada, several lawsuits to overturn Bidens’ victory were dismissed by judges, including one brought by Jim Marchant, a former GOP state lawmaker currently running for secretary of state. Current Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, whose term is limited, found that there was no significant fraud in the competition.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Democratic governors have been a major obstacle to the GOP’s efforts to revise the elections. More importantly, they vetoed new rules that Democrats say are intended to make it harder for people of color to vote.

Governors have an important role in American elections: they certify the winners in their states, thus paving the way for the nomination of members of the electoral college. This raises concerns that Trump’s friendly governors will try to certify him if he runs in 2024 and is the GOP candidate as the winner of their states’ electoral votes, regardless of the vote count.

Additionally, some Republicans argue that state legislatures can appoint their own voters, regardless of what the vote count says.

But Democrats have had little success in setting the stakes in these races. It’s hard for voters to believe the system could be vulnerable, said Daniel Squadron of The States Project, a Democratic group trying to win state legislatures.

The most motivated voters in America today are those who believe the 2020 election was stolen, he said. Recognizing that this is happening requires such a leap of any basic American value system that any of us have experienced.

