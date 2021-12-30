Politics
New economic model and the future of politics
In a bold move that could decide the 2023 elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has adopted a new economic model for Turkey. Predicting that high interest rates would lead to an economic slowdown and high unemployment, he opted for a new approach emphasizing growth, exports and investment. Fully aware of the risks involved, Erdoan unveiled a number of new policy instruments on December 20 and changed the mindset of the markets by controlling the exchange rate.
By creating Turkish lira savings accounts with built-in protections against a weakening national currency, Erdoan demonstrated that the pound was not prone to attack. The Turkish people have thus reversed their preference for the greenback. The move not only prevented speculative attacks on the national currency, but also created a framework in which anyone considering speculating against the Turkish Lira should think twice. Erdo’s new plan has also re-stabilized the markets to create a window of opportunity. Indeed, a stable exchange rate, somewhere close to the real market value of the lira, would encourage production and exports.
In the meantime, to fight against the rising cost of living, the government increased the minimum wage by 50% while putting the finishing touches to an increase in the salaries of civil servants and retirees. While Turkey takes precautions against excessive pricing and storage, rising inflation remains a global problem.
With his latest move, Erdoan consolidated his image in the eyes of the Turkish people that he alone was capable of solving the economic problems that the coronavirus pandemic has created around the world. Speaking on national television last Friday evening, the Turkish president recalled that he had succeeded in lowering interest rates and curbing inflation as prime minister. Erdoan argued that imperial powers that did not want Turkey to get back on its feet were responsible for the rise in both numbers after the Gezi Park uprisings in 2013.
Regarding Turkey’s economic model, Erdoan said the following: We ensure the emergence of a stable environment without deviating from the rules of a market economy. We will stimulate production, create jobs and increase exports. We will also provide additional grants and financial assistance. By taking these steps, we make it clear who we are hanging out with. Our goal is to register a current account surplus. We thus aim to improve the well-being of society.
It appears that Erdoan’s transition to this new business model was informed by preparations for the post-pandemic period. Bearing in mind the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which experts say will become increasingly irrelevant by the end of 2022, the Turkish government is keen to seize opportunities and, by extension, facilitate a further leap in economic front. He wants to take advantage of the lingering problems with global supply chains to increase Turkey’s share in world trade and turn the country into a hub of production and investment.
Turkey is home to the 16th largest manufacturing industry in the world, producing $ 125 billion (TL 1.5 trillion) in goods annually. It wants to be among the top 10 countries in this area, stimulate exports and create jobs. The authorities expect Turkey’s annual exports to exceed $ 225 billion in 2021. Therefore, governments plan to maintain robust growth to reduce the current account deficit and eventually create a current account surplus. .
This new economic model represents an effort by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which came to power promising justice and development in 2002 and has since transformed the country, to promote production, economic development and technological progress. After taking its global position to the next level, Turkey now wants the size of its economy to match its impact.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s opposition leaders, who spoke of an economic collapse, suddenly found themselves without rhetorical ammunition. They did not anticipate Erdo’s ability to maneuver and the people’s confidence in their president. Although the opposition continues to criticize the new economic model, Erdoan, capable of leading the national conversation, intends to consolidate his psychological superiority by taking additional measures.
Ahead of the 2023 elections, Erdoan will continue to demonstrate leadership in the interrelated areas of foreign policy, national security, domestic policy and economics. Judging by his fierce criticism of the main opposition mayors, the president will actively choose the main topics of the Turkish political debate. He is likely to take additional steps that highlight the weaknesses of the opposition, such as the absence of a presidential candidate, the lack of a clear political program, and populism in the eyes of the electorate. As such, Erdoan will maintain its superiority in handling several key issues across multiple platforms.
Sources
2/ https://toysmatrix.com/new-economic-model-and-future-of-politics-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]