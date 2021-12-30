PM Modi lays the foundation for AIIMS and today launches other projects in Haldwani, Uttarakhand | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday and launch several other projects worth more than 17,500 crore in Haldwani in Uttarakhand, linked to the poll. It will be the second AIIMS in the hill state after Rishikesh which was established in 2012. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will be heading to new heights of progress tomorrow. In Haldwani, I will have the opportunity to lay the first stones and inaugurate 23 projects worth more than 17,500 crores. These include infrastructure projects related to health, roads and irrigation, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for accepting his request to open an AIIMS for people in the Kumaon region, for whom he is difficult to get to AIIMS, Rishikesh, for treatment. Read also | Center examines Covid containment measures in 5 states linked to elections In addition to laying the foundation stone for AIIMS Haldwani, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 23 projects worth more than 17,500 crores. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide range of sectors across Uttarakhand, including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply, among others. These 23 projects include the laying of the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in Udham Singh Nagar district and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of approximately 500 crores and 450 crore respectively. The improved medical infrastructure will not only help people in the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh, the PMO statement said. Thursday’s nomination events come months before the high-stakes assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which last won the election in 2017, is aiming for a second consecutive victory. The other main candidates in this year’s elections are Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Read also | Uttarakhand HC issues notices on plea for postponement of state elections In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday issued an opinion to the Election Commission and requested its response on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asking for the postponement of parliamentary elections in the state. The High Court heard from PIL on the case on Wednesday. The next hearing on the subject is scheduled for January 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-lay-aiims-foundation-launch-other-projects-in-haldwani-today-101640822925779.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos