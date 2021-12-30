2021 in Review: Politics in Upper Michigan





MARQUETTE, Michigan (WLUC) – Politics in Upper Michigan this year have been intense and confrontational. Sometimes even making the headlines of national newspapers.

2021 started with an insurgency in our nation’s capital. Thousands of Trump supporters have come to the capital to protest the presidential election results. Local political leaders on both sides of the aisle have called for unity.

It doesn’t matter if you have an R next to your name or a D next to your name, Americans were, said Matthew Goss, chairman of the Marquette County GOP in January.

I think what happened is you had a few that went too far, said Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-109th State House District in January.

Among this crowd, a Calumet who spent six months in prison for his involvement in the riot.

Months later, a Republican-led election report from UP State Senator Ed McBroom found no evidence of widespread fraud. McBroom has been directly criticized by Trump.

Michigan lawmakers have had a lot of intense debate this year. Republican lawmakers and Governor Whitmer fought for control during pandemic shutdowns. A citizen-led petition ultimately removed some of Whitmers’ powers. However, the state health department has always issued restrictions.

Frustration over Whitmers’ handling of the pandemic has led more Republicans to enter the race for governors. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig now runs the estate. The winner of the Republican primary in August will likely face Whitmer in November.

Who will represent you in Lansing has changed dramatically. On Tuesday, for the first time, an independent group adopted new political maps. Many Democrats have praised it. Some UP Republicans have concerns.

One need only look at the new maps to recognize how disenfranchised this is for the Upper Peninsula, said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-38th Senate District in the state.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and parents remain divided over masks in schools. Several Republican-led efforts to end the terms were unsuccessful. And despite mixed comments from parents, several health services have issued mask warrants for some students.

Earlier this month, a school shooting in Lower Michigan reignited the gun law debate. Democrats continue to push for tougher legislation. Republicans seem reluctant.

In October, Upper Michigan lost former United States Representative Dan Benishek at age 69. He served three terms for Michigan’s 1st District. His funeral drew more than 100 people.

In March, lawmakers were united by inedible food given to members of the Michigan National Guard in Washington after the Capitol riots.

It is unacceptable what we were seeing, said Senator Gary Peters, D-Michigan.

They are not looking for a five star restaurant. They are looking for nutritious food, said representative Jack Bergman R-1st Congressional District.

The guard finally returned home after months in Washington

One of the biggest question marks for 2022 remains Enbridges Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac. Governor Whitmers is trying to close the line remains in court. At present, the line continues to supply crude oil to the UP

