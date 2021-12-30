Jokowi is right! Civil servant apocalypse is getting more and more real, it’s proof





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Recruitment of government officials (ASN) or civil servants (PNS) in Indonesia may not be on a large scale in the future. The reason is that the government plans to limit the recruitment of civil servants according to need from 2022. The government has presented this plan on several occasions. More recently, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Tjahjo Kumolo said the process of recruiting civil servants for next year is still gray. “I don’t know yet. Look at the needs of ministries, agencies and local governments,” Tjahjo said in a conversation with CNBC Indonesia over the weekend. Tjahjo said the government plans to increase the number of PPPKs or government employees with labor agreements. The government is also planning to end the hiring of honorary staff in all agencies. The decrease in the number of CPNS recruited is a sign of the government’s seriousness in reducing the number of state employees, and replacing some positions with robots. Based on CNBC Indonesia’s records, the issue of reducing the number of civil servants has surfaced since 2016, when the idea of ​​e-government began to be implemented as an integrated public service system. The government realizes that the main problem that has been an obstacle so far is bureaucracy. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also spoke about it. “I ordered the minister of PANRB to replace bureaucracy with artificial intelligence. If it is replaced by artificial intelligence, our bureaucracy will be faster. I’m sure,” Jokowi said in November 2019. Two weeks after this declaration, Jokowi reiterated his desire to create a bureaucratic system that was quick, simple and straightforward. Changing structural positions with robots is not impossible. Jokowi believes artificial intelligence will simplify bureaucratic services. “With the big data that we have, the network that we have, we decided it would be very fast if we used AI,” he said. Based on BKN records, the number of civil servants as of June 30, 2021 is 4.08 million people. The largest part is made up of regional agencies with a figure of 77% or 3.1 million people. The number of government employees with labor agreements (PPPK) in Indonesia reaches 49,000 people with the largest membership in regions up to 95% or 47,000. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



