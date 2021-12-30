Taiwan gears up for more Chinese overflights next year





Ou-fu, a researcher at the National Defense and Security Research Institute, said China’s activity will increase as US-Chinese competition intensifies. Taiwan braces for more Chinese military patrols next year, after incursions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) more than doubled this year, fueling concern over a clash between the major powers of the region. Since January, Chinese fighter jets have made about 950 raids in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to data from the Ministry of National Defense, up from around 380 sorties last year, when the ministry began releasing the data amid a surge in such thefts. Tensions could increase further in the coming year, with key events on the political calendars in Taipei and Beijing. President Tsai Ing-wen () faces local elections seen as an indicator of the upcoming presidential race, while Chinese President Xi Jinping () heads to a party congress in which he is expected to win a third term without previous. Photo courtesy of the Department of National Defense China will send more military jets to Taiwan’s ADIZ next year with more intimidating operations, said Kuo Yu-jen (), director of the Institute for National Policy Research. The situation in 2022 deserves concern because it will be a turning point. Political events increase the pressure on Tsai and Xi to show strength and determination to respond to perceived provocations. US President Joe Biden, who affirmed the US commitment to defend Taiwan against any Chinese attack, also has a political incentive to maintain a firm line towards Beijing ahead of the midterm parliamentary elections. National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng () told lawmakers in October that the closer Chinese planes get to Taiwan, the stronger we would retaliate. China’s quasi-military assets are part of its gray area tactic to intimidate and coerce Taiwan as a hybrid threat, said Ou Si-fu (), a researcher at the National Defense and Security Research Institute. , citing other efforts, most notably the Taiwan Decoy. diplomatic allies and economic coercion. China’s activities in the Strait will increase as its competition with the United States intensifies, Ou added. The military can handle the expected increase in PLA incursions next year, Chiu told reporters yesterday during a break at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei. The armed forces maintain the combat readiness of personnel and equipment at all times with the expectation that the enemy is capable and strong, Chiu said. On Tuesday, Biden signed the United States National Defense Authorization Tax Act 2022, which includes provisions recommending that Taiwan be included in the Rim of the Pacific exercise next year. Asked to comment on the act, Chiu said Taiwan welcomes any help from foreign governments, but the country’s existing capabilities must be taken into account before defense cooperation is stepped up. Additional reporting by Jonathan Chin

