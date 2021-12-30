Boris Johnson calls on Britons to get swabbed before New Years Eve as Covid-19 tests run out

Ministers acknowledged global problem with Covid-19 test supply as people struggle to get tests at pharmacies or delivered to their homes

Boris Johnson’s government is working to secure a supply of Covid-19 tests as the Prime Minister urged people to get dabbed before enjoying the New Year’s celebrations.

Ministers acknowledged that a global supply problem is hitting the UK as people again struggle to get tests at pharmacies or have it delivered to their homes.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid laid out the problems during a call with a Tory MP, acknowledging that there was no quick fix to a problem caused by global demand.

Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, said patients are often unable to find Covid-19 tests in pharmacies due to patchy and inconsistent supplies.

The government website showed that no PCR tests were available for home delivery, even for essential workers in England or Northern Ireland, with very little in Scotland, while Wales was only available in certain regions.

Home delivery slots for lateral flow testing were also unavailable on Wednesday afternoon.

In Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said testing would be a priority for essential workers as sample processing capacity is under pressure.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale told the PA news agency that Mr Javid admitted there was a supply problem before, ministers and officials insisted they had sufficient stocks, but the problems were to deliver them to homes or pharmacies.

The MP for North Thanet said: Saj was very honest with me he said listen there is no quick fix.

The government has encouraged regular testing as a way to keep the English economy open while decentralized administrations have closed nightclubs and taken other steps to limit social contact.

Tests are also being used to replace self-isolation from contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases, while people returning to work after the Christmas holidays have also added to the demand.

Sir Roger said that we have created the demand in England which we can no longer meet as a result.

He added: The Prime Minister has now found himself caught between the Covid Recovery Group and its supporters and scientists.

Now we are faced with the situation where No 10 says to go get tested and the Department of Health says we haven’t had the tests, we can’t do it.

He said Mr Javid scrambles to source, but competes with a global market.

During a visit to a vaccination center in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson urged people to get tested before the New Years festivities.

He told reporters: Everyone should enjoy the New Years but in a careful and sane way, do a test, a breakdown, think about others but, most importantly, get a reminder.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: Not having made enough tests available weeks after they became a requirement is a complete shambles.

People try to do the right thing, take the government’s own advice and test themselves regularly, but are held back by the incompetence of the Conservative government.

They have to master and provide enough testing for people to be able to protect themselves and others.

Ms Sturgeon said: The current increase in the number of cases means that the sampling and processing of testing capacity is under pressure.

We are therefore now prioritizing certain niches for essential workers such as the NHS and transport workers as well as for those who are clinically vulnerable or eligible for new Covid treatments.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has continued to push the Covid-19 vaccination program forward, saying he cannot overemphasize the importance of a booster.

The prime minister encouraged people to book booster shots or first and second doses, as he said the vast majority of people in intensive care have not had a booster.

There are no official NHS figures on the immunization status of people in intensive care, but doctors have warned the vast majority are not vaccinated or have not received all of their doses.

Mr Johnson said 2.4 million eligible double-bitten people have yet to accept the offer of a booster, adding: I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who are now found in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not. boosted.

I have spoken to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care who are not boosted.

If you are not vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to be hospitalized.

So this is the right thing to do. It is very, very important. Be boosted for yourself and enjoy (the) New Year with discernment and caution.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the increase in cases and hospital admissions, but said Omicron is obviously milder than the Delta strain.