PM Modi’s new car: the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard that can survive bullets and explosions





New Delhi: As part of a massive security upgrade from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a highly sophisticated Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard car has been included in his cavalcade that can survive bullets and explosive explosions, the officials said. sources of the safety device. Prime Minister Modi was first seen with the new car at Hyderabad House in Delhi while welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was on a two-day visit to India on December 6 this year and he was also seen recently in the convoy at the rally. The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S650. Photo: IANS / MercedesBenzInd

The cars made by BMW are among those used by the Prime Minister over the years. Here are some of the main features and specifications of the luxury car: Reinforced protection

According to reports, the new vehicle is certified with VR10 level protection providing the highest level of protection and the car windows are coated with polycarbonate which can withstand hardened steel bullets. With the 2010 explosion-proof vehicle rating, it is a specialized vehicle that offers occupant protection against an explosion of 15 kg of TNT within a perimeter of only two meters. The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S650. Photo: IANS / MercedesBenzInd

The lower part of the vehicle is heavily armored to protect the occupants from direct explosions while the passenger compartment of the car has been designed so that during a gas attack, the occupant is supplied with air. This armored car is also fitted with special run-flat tires which will continue to function in the event of damage or puncture to ensure rapid evacuation of dangerous areas. The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S650. Photo: IANS / MercedesBenzInd

To be able to

The S650 Guard is fitted with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 516 hp and a maximum torque of around 900 Nm while the top speed has been capped at 160 km / h. Price

This car was made to order and the cost of the car is unknown, but several media have estimated it to be around Rs 12 crore. Later, government sources clarified the price. “Cars cost a lot less than media speculation, in fact it’s about a third of the price quoted in the media,” an official source said. Official sources said the elite security details of the Special Protection Group (SPG) have a six-year standard to replace vehicles used for the recipient, and previous cars were used for eight years under Modi. The decision to acquire a new armored car was taken after the safety review by the SPG who decided to add this highly acclaimed Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. Previous cars

Prime Minister Modi has been traveling in the Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser since taking office as Prime Minister while using Mahindra Bolero modified when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. (With IANS entries)

