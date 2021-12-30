Pakistani PM examines “gas situation”, urges authorities to step up exploration





December 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to examine the country’s “gas situation” and called on officials to speed up domestic exploration licenses, calling it “the cheapest source of natural gas”.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting was attended by Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Planning and Development Asad. Umar, Minister of Navigation and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, SAPM Mahmood Maulvi and officials from the departments concerned.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI chaired a high level meeting to review the gas situation in Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed on the demand, supply from national reserves, deficit and import of LNG. pic.twitter.com/ZqP6l93UEY

Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 29, 2021

“The meeting has been informed of the request [and] the supply from national reserves, the deficit and the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) ”, indicates the PMO press release.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also called on the relevant departments to remove obstacles to the process of installation of new LNG terminals and virtual pipeline projects by investors.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Ministry of Petroleum and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority have been tasked with coordinating and integrating all other stakeholders as well,” the PMO statement said.

Stressing the importance of the North-South gas pipeline, Prime Minister Imran called on officials to ensure its execution without further delay within the agreed timeframe.

Meeting participants were informed that the current limited demand for gas is 4,700 million cubic feet per day (mmfcd) and increases to 6,000-6,500 mmfcd in the winter.

“The current domestic supply is 3,300 mmfcd, which is decreasing every year. The resulting shortfall must be managed by importing LNG. With the current infrastructure, a deficit of nearly 1000 mmfcd in winter occurs for which several options are adopted ”, indicates the statement of the PMO.

In the short term, the existing capacity of national terminals is optimized and the virtual pipeline licensing process is accelerated. In addition, the installation of two new LNG terminals is underway and all bottlenecks will be eliminated as a priority, according to the press release.

Since the start of winter, the country has faced a gas shortage with domestic and industrial consumers facing problems.

Last week, the Minister of Energy said that the gas needs of domestic consumers in winter are met by reducing the supply of general non-export industries and captive power plants, but this year the Sindh High Court has issued an order suspending the reduction.

The minister said that since the next hearing for the stay order was scheduled for December 30, he ordered the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to ask the court for an early hearing and argue against the stay order. so that the needs of domestic consumers can be effectively met.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianews.network/pakistan-pm-reviews-gas-situation-asks-officials-to-fast-track-domestic-exploration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos