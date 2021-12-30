Currency turmoil leaves Turkish economy vulnerable to further shocks in 2022: economists





Istanbul, December 30 (SocialNews.XYZ) The Turkish lira’s free fall, which continued for most of the year, came to a halt after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to protect lira deposits and halt the dollarization panic. The government’s plan was successful in supporting the struggling currency at the last minute. From an all-time low of 18.35 Lira to the US dollar, it was trading at around 12.22 Lira against the greenback on Wednesday, according to the country’s central bank.

However, economists said the currency turmoil, which marked this year, left the country's economy vulnerable to further shocks in 2022, especially high inflation, the Xinhua news agency reported. Before the policy change, the central bank made consecutive interest cuts, which many economists say contributed to the devaluation of the Turkish currency. Since January, the pound has lost nearly 60 percent of its value, while annual inflation was 21.3 percent in December. In fact, the currency is still significantly lower compared to the same period in 2020 despite the recent rebound. The Turkish leader has been consistent in his promotion of low interest rates, which he says will fight inflation. But such a model is contested by several economists. The pound crash of the past two months has drastically pushed up the prices of basic necessities, food and utilities, lowering household living standards. To address some of the concerns, the Turkish government has raised the minimum wage for millions of workers by 50% for 2022. Economists are divided over Erdogan's currency plans and the overall economic outlook for 2022. Some have viewed his bailout as a veiled hike in interest rates. Turkish economist and writer Mustafa Sonmez said the measures had not stopped citizens from buying hard currency to save their expenses against soaring inflation. "The plan did not encourage citizens to sell their hard currencies. On the contrary, $ deposits increased by $ 2 billion according to figures from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency," he said. told Xinhua. Sonmez pointed out that Erdogan's insistence on low interest rates weighed heavily on the central bank's already low foreign exchange reserves ahead of external debt repayments due in 2022. Meanwhile, Emre Alkin, an Istanbul-based financial and academic expert, said the government has kept its promise to reverse the depreciation of the pound with its round of financial measures. "It appears that part of the population has confidence in this new lira-denominated deposit system," he said, refuting criticism that it was a veiled hike in interest rates. He called the government program "rational" in the aftermath of the currency turmoil and the current financial situation. But Alkin called on the government to tackle other pressing economic issues such as bad loans from banks, public debt, high prices and most importantly rising inflation. "You should not think that these problems will resolve themselves by simply re-evaluating the reading," he added. Turkey's gross domestic product is expected to grow 9% in 2021. But high inflation has cast a shadow over the country's economic outlook.

