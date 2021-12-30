My 2022 predictions: Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden will all announce they are stepping down (and Scotland will score great World Cup goals) Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> Boris Johnson will step down as Prime Minister and be replaced by Rishi Sunak this year, Alex Cole-Hamilton predicts (Photo: Dan Kitwood / PA Wire) I am quite dreadful to predict the future. This can be demonstrated from last year by the fact that Michael Gove is not Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon is * still * Prime Minister of Scotland and the Olympics have not been postponed until 2022. It was not all catastrophic, I was right on a few points last year. There was no referendum and the separatist parties failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote among themselves in the Holyrood election. Like in previous years, there were also things that I just hadn’t seen coming. For example, if you had told me the last time in Hogmanay that I would be the head of a political party that was at least seven times more popular than the party led by Alex Salmond, I would have thought you were not up to the task. The same is true if you told me the Lib Dems would win North Shropshire in a by-election in third place and ten percent. Register to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise It’s just a little fun and after all it’s Christmas so there you go. In 2022, I predict: 1: Joe Biden will announce that he will not run for a second term as President of the United States. He’s had a few tough years. Failing health and popularity will see him withdraw. Kamala Harris will immediately announce her intention to run. 2: Boris Johnson will step down as Prime Minister, but not in a way that shows any responsibility. He will likely be based on a health problem (long Covid?) And will be gone by the summer. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Back to the year in Scottish politics 2021: drama and disappointment in the middle … 3: Rishi Sunak will become Prime Minister. After Liz Truss first appeared in polls of Conservative members, her past as a fiery remnant will undermine her along with the Conservative base. 4: Scotland will qualify for the World Cup, we will score some great historic goals but unfortunately will not come out of the group stages. England will advance to the final but will lose (once again) on penalties. 5: Nicola Sturgeon will name the date of his departure as Prime Minister and Angus Robertson will emerge as his chosen successor. (I know, I know, but like I said last year, a stopped clock is right twice a day.) 6: By August, rates of viral transmission in Scotland will be such that we are bypassing all remaining Covid precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing. 7: The Global North will have its hottest summer on record, it will finally convince China to return to the negotiating table and there will be a new commitment to phase out coal-fired electricity. Here. My crystal ball was put back in its box for another year. Time will tell if I’m right about all of this. May I take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy new year and my warmest hope that 2022 will be better for all of us. Stay safe, take care of each other, and thank you for reading. Alex Cole-Hamilton is Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for Edinburgh Western A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

