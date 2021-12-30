PM Imran Khan to chair three important sessions today





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called three important sessions on Thursday (today) to discuss issues related to the mini-budget, the country’s political and economic situation, FYR News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the special session of the federal cabinet at noon today. In addition, the parliamentary session of the party will be held at 1.45 p.m. in the Palace of the Parliament.

The Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be held today at 3:15 p.m. in Parliament under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the session, the Prime Minister will gain confidence over the mini-budget, political and economic developments in the country.

On December 28, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the mini-budget would be approved from the current session of the National Assembly (NA) within three days.

While briefing the media on decisions made by the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry said he could not provide details on the mini-budget but that its implementation would not affect the common man.

He had asked the opposition to suggest viable options if they had other than resuming the IMF’s $ 6 billion loan.

Before Chaudhry’s clarification, it was rumored that the ruling Pakistani government, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to introduce a mini-budget through an ordinance instead of passing it through parliament.

Sources within the finance ministry said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set a condition to start implementing a mini-budget until January 12, 2022.

The IMF is also emphasizing the approval of budgets by Parliament, but according to the authorities of the Ministry of Finance, the approval of the Rs360 billion mini-budget by the Parliament will take a long time because it is impossible to convene a meeting. joint session of Parliament in a short period of time. for mini-budget approval.

Thus, the government had decided to convince once again the IMF for the promulgation of a presidential ordinance to abolish exemptions from the GST. The IMF had rejected the proposed promulgation of the presidential ordinance in the past.

The IMF Executive Board meeting will take place on January 12, 2022.

However, the Federal Information Minister denied the allegations and announced that the mini-budget would be presented to the Lower House of Parliament for approval.

