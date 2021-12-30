Donald Trump has the Republican nomination for president if he wants it: Lindsey Graham





Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., said former President Donald Trump would likely have the Republican nomination for the 2024 election if he wanted to run.

“Unless something comes out of left field that I don’t see coming, it’s his nomination if he wants to,” Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth on “Hannity” Wednesday. “The Republican base liked him. We don’t like everything he does sometimes. But politically, he was the most successful president from a conservative point of view since Ronald Reagan.”

“[Trump] will be in the White House in 2024 if he leads a disciplined campaign, ”Graham said.

TRUMP CALLS MCCONNELL “DATASTER”, saying GOP NEEDS NEW LEADERSHIP

Trump should remind Americans that he secured the southern border and destroyed the Islamic State’s caliphate, among other accomplishments, Graham said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are expected to talk about Trump’s accomplishments in their election, he added.

“Remember the Trump years on the border, ISIS, Afghanistan, [and] energy independence, “Graham said.” We should talk [about this] everyday.”

If Republicans focus on communicating with the American people an “America First” message, Graham said, 2022 will be “a successful year” for the party in the House and Senate.

In addition to making the Democrats’ failures clear, Graham continued, Republicans “have to be for things” such as securing the border, building the wall, and strengthening America’s energy independence.

“I’m looking for an America-focused agenda first led by Donald Trump that we can execute as a team and point out the flaws of the Biden agenda.”

United States Capitol. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

“We’re going to clean their clocks. In 1994, we won 73 seats to take the head of the House for the first time in 40 years. If we play our cards right, we’ll get past that.”

Democrats are caught between the radical left and the more moderate wing of their party, Graham said.

“The radical left has Biden in a box,” Graham said.

In terms of national policies, Biden can’t make a dent in the border cleanup because the left won’t allow him, Graham said, adding that Biden had a conundrum with the left over expanding oil drilling. and natural gas for the same reason.

In terms of foreign policy, however, Graham said Biden fails because he’s Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In terms of foreign policy, it’s not a left-wing problem. He’s just incompetent. He’s been wrong about everything for 40 years.”

“There’s a punch brewing here. Radical Islam is on the rise and raging in Afghanistan, and you have an open southern border. If something doesn’t change, 2022 could be the most dangerous year. for America since 1939 and the world in general. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/lindsey-graham-trump-republican-nomination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos