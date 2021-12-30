Donald Trump denounces Bette Midler for insulting West Virginia: “I will tell the real facts about her in my book”





Last week, singer and actress Bette Midler found herself embroiled in controversy after belittling West Virginia residents while trying to criticize the state’s Democrat Sentaor Joe Manchin and his opposition to Build Back Better. Act of Joe Biden.

“I cannot vote to continue with this bill,” Manchin said in a Dec. 19 interview with Fox News. “The inflation that worried me is not transitory. It’s true, [and] it harms all West Virginia.

Midler expressed his displeasure with Manchin’s position on the Build Back Better agenda the next day, taking to Twitter to condemn Manchin and in so doing portray West Virginia as “poor, illiterate and tense.”

“What #JoeManchin, which represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, which wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible,” Midler wrote. “He sold us. He wants us all to be like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and tense.

In the wake of her tweet, a significant number of Twitter users took offense at Midler’s outrageous claim about West Virginia – including some of the awakened actress’ like-minded followers – and didn’t was quick to denounce his insulting rhetoric.

“Two things, Bette,” wrote Buzz Patterson, former USAF combat pilot and United States Congress candidate. “Read the Constitution, it explains how it all works [and] don’t plan a trip to West Virginia, the people there are way too decent for your ilk.

@ lboz84 pushed back: “I’m mad at Manchin too, but to say what you said about West Virginia is really disgusting.”

“My whole family is from West Virginia, I have fond memories there as a child,” the user continued. “My grandfather and my great-grandparents are buried there. It is a beautiful state. It is overwhelming.

“I suggest you remember that there are real people on the other end of this tweet, and shaming an entire state for things largely beyond its control is not very beautiful,” said user @CateIsilesAway.

@j_piercy, who preceded her response by being from West Virginia, said, “I’m not illiterate or tense. University graduate. Please choose words carefully as you seem to be assuming something about people you know nothing about. “

“Bette, that’s not fair,” wrote another user, @ JaneDon32229154, who took offense at Midler’s comments. “West Virginia is full of good people who work hard and take care of each other. Dealing with stereotypes doesn’t help.

Following this massive wave of backlash, not an hour after the publication of her initial tweet, Midler apologized to those she offended and attempted to justify her uneducated accusations regarding Manchin’s decision.

“I apologize to the good people at WVA for my last outburst,” Midler said. “I just see red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is it really the best that VM has to offer its own citizens? “

She continued, “Surely there is someone out there who has the best interests of the state at heart, not his own!

West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice also criticized Bette Midler’s attack on West Virginia, saying the actress’ comments were “intolerable” and praising Senator Manchin for stepping up and representing the will. of the people of the state.

“Brian, there’s no call for this,” Justice told Fox News Primetime host Brian Kilmeade. “In all fairness, that’s just not tolerated. From the perspective of what Senator Manchin did, he stepped in and echoed the people of West Virginia.

“The people of West Virginia are hard working people. The people of West Virginia know what this country is founded on. It is not based on socialism, ”continued the governor. “Joe Manchin, we are very proud of his vote and of all that has been done to stop this terrible, terrible carnage that is happening from Washington. “

He added, “But nonetheless, we hope Joe will stand tall. And from Bette Midler’s perspective, all I would say is shame on her. I mean really and really. [West Virginia has seen] one thing after another, whether it is being a leader in tourism, diversification, and so on. Let Bette Midler say it’s just not tolerable.

Following Midler’s insults and the resulting apologies, former President Donald Trump released a statement revealing that he intends to share “the real facts” about the actress in his next book.

“Wacko Bette Midler has said horrible things about the great people of West Virginia and [Sen.] Joe Manchin, but when I say much less offensive things about him, everyone goes wild, “the 45th President of the United States wrote on Wednesday.” Don’t worry, I’ll tell the real facts about him in my book. I love you, West Virginia!

What do you think of Trump’s response to Midler’s patronizing attacks on the people of West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments below!

