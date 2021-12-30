Announced in 2017, why does Pakistan’s “Project Azm” fifth-generation stealth fighter jet program fail to attract foreign partners?





Pakistani Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, opposition member Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), recently called on Imran Khan’s government to invest funds in Project Azm, aimed at developing a stealth fighter fifth generation and other advanced systems. such as long endurance drones.

His statement follows speculation that Pakistan is buying Chinese J-10 fighter jets.

Design of the Azm project (via Twitter)

The development of a Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) is the main objective of Pakistan’s “Project Azm”. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) air personnel requirements (ASR) for the fifth generation fighter appear to have undergone several changes since the initial announcement of Project Azm in 2017.

At the 2019 Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), PAF presented the concept of its future stealth aircraft.

The Pakistani Air Force is here with this special Herc scheme of No. 6 Sqn. Fourth consecutive year for the PAF at the show. # Riat #AirTattoo # RIAT2019 pic.twitter.com/mOxgynajJn

– sky (@rabiyahashme) July 27, 2019

Instead of an FGFA, the 2017-2018 directory of the Ministry of Defense Production (MoDP) designates it as a “new generation fighter aircraft” (NGFA). The first cycle of the design phase has already been completed.

Azm project

The MoDP Yearbook further stated that the first configuration, which was performed in response to the demanding performance requirements of the PAF, will go through three more cycles in the design phase, using tools and analysis codes from loyalty best.

The highly anticipated Azm Project, which highlights PAF’s desire to establish a state-of-the-art aviation industrial base in the country, includes the fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

File image: Chengdu J-10 – Wikipedia

The PAF officially unveiled Project Azm in July 2017, with the aim of developing an FGFA, Medium Altitude, Long Endurance (MALE), New Ammunition, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), among other platforms.

The design phase of the MALE drone has reached its “final stages,” according to then-Chief Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sohail Aman, who announced the start of the Azm project.

Former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief of Staff (CAS), retired Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sohail Aman, reportedly told the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce that the PAF had completed the design of Project Azm, its next generation fighter. https://t.co/2hJrTOiYVb

– Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi (@miqazi) May 1, 2019

The FGFA is intended to be a high performance, medium to heavy duty fighter aircraft with a new design from scratch. According to the new design configuration, the PAF plans to develop a fighter aircraft that can carry higher payloads and have a longer range than the JF-17.

Experts believe the PAF plans to develop a platform designed for offensive counter-air (OCA), maritime and deep strike platforms, aligning it with the F-16A / B Block 15 and the Mirage. III / 5.

However, in 2019, PAF Chief of Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Mujahid Anwar Khan said the Air Staff Requirements (ASR) was for a single-seat twin-engine, with super cruise. and laser weapons (directed energy weapons).

The incorporation of laser weapons by ASR is important because no fifth generation aircraft has such systems, which should be included in sixth generation aircraft. As a result, ASR hints at a combat program that is a Generation 5+ aircraft, but development is expected to take decades.

Moreover, with Pakistan’s current R&D capacity, the overly optimistic goal of incorporating laser weapons will be unattainable.

A PAF JF-17 at Le Bourget Airport, Paris, France for the 2015 Paris Air Show

However, the goals and deadlines announced by Azm are imprecise and change frequently, raising questions about budgeting and resources.

Challenges ahead

The FGFA would include extremely advanced systems that require large-scale research and development facilities as well as significant and regular funding over longer periods. And large manufacturers will find Pakistan’s FGFA program unworkable given its budget constraints among a host of other issues.

For example, Turkey has already indicated its willingness to collaborate with Pakistan on the TF-X project, Ankara’s national program for the development of new generation fighter jets.

One of the 3 PAF 5th Gen Air Superiority stealth aircraft concepts currently under study as part of the Azm project.

Credits: – IG / Tipu_Creativity # Pakistan #PakistanAirForce #PAF #ProjectAzm pic.twitter.com/lbn2O81ien

– Pakistan Development (@developingpak) August 28, 2020

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has never produced a fighter jet entirely on its own. The JF-17 is produced in collaboration with China, and there are significant technological hurdles, such as the need for a powerful engine, an issue that even China struggles with.

In addition, Pakistan’s economic problems will hamper PAC’s potential to rapidly develop its infrastructure and resources. Azm’s overall goals, such as the dramatic expansion of Pakistan’s aerospace industry, are not easily achieved in the foreseeable future.

Only time will tell whether Islamabad will be able to convince one of its allies to collaborate or not in the Azm project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eurasiantimes.com/announced-in-2017-why-pakistans-fifth-gen-stealth-fighter-jet-program-project-azm-fails-to-attract-foreign-partners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos